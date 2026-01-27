Sources: Rangers agree to trade Carson Soucy to Islanders

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Rangers have agreed to trade defenseman Carson Soucy to the New York Islanders for a 2026 third-round pick, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Once completed, it will mark just the fourth time the two in-state rivals have completed a trade, and the second time in the past 50 years.

Soucy was scratched from Monday's game against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden for roster management reasons. The Athletic was first to report that a trade between the Rangers and Islanders was in the works.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury spent a third-round pick when he acquired Soucy from the Vancouver Canucks in 2025.

Soucy, a 6-foot-4 left shot, is in the final year of a contract paying him $3.25 million annually.

The Islanders, who have been without Alexander Romanov on the left side since he had shoulder surgery in November, have performed well under first-year GM Mathieu Darche and entered Monday in third place in the Metro Division.

The Rangers, meanwhile, announced earlier this month that they plan to enter a "retool" phase after an injury-riddled first half that has New York in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Soucy is the first domino to fall, with trades for star winger Artemi Panarin and potentially others expected over the next several weeks.