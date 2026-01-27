David Pastrnak sixth Bruins player to reach 900 career points

David Pastrnak picks up his third assist of the night vs. the Rangers to reach the 900-point milestone for the Bruins. (0:49)

BOSTON -- Bruins forward David Pastrnak became the sixth Boston player with 900 career points when he picked up his third assist in Monday night's 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers.

The 29-year-old Pastrnak assisted on Elias Lindholm's goals in the first and second periods at Madison Square Garden and reached the milestone on Morgan Geekie's score at 8:52 of the second that gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead.

Pastrnak, from the Czech Republic, was the 25th overall pick by the Bruins in the 2014 draft. He joins Ray Bourque (1,506), Johnny Bucyk (1,339), Patrice Bergeron (1,040), Phil Esposito (1,012) and Brad Marchand (976) in Boston's 900-point club.

In 48 games this season, Pastrnak has 21 goals, 46 assists. In 804 career games, he has 412 goals and 488 assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.