Penguins' Bryan Rust suspended 3 games for Brock Boeser hit

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks center Brock Boeser.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, following a hearing with Rust earlier in the day.

The incident occurred in the final seconds of Sunday's game between the Penguins and Canucks. Pittsburgh was clinging to a 3-2 lead while Vancouver was pressuring for an equalizer to force overtime. Boeser was trying to collect a loose puck when Rust launched a high hit that missed his chest and connected to the head, sending Boeser to the ice.

Vancouver placed Boeser on injured reserve Monday.

In the NHL's video explanation of the suspension, they cited not only the head contact, but Boeser's injury as justification for a three-game ban. This is the first time Rust has been suspended in his nearly 700-game NHL career.

Rust has been stapled to Sidney Crosby's wing this season for Pittsburgh. Hs 18 goals and 47 points have helped power the Penguins to a surprisingly strong year, where they now sit second overall in the Metropolitan Division.

The 33-year-old Rust will be eligible to return on Feb. 3 against the New York Islanders.