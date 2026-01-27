What is the NHL Stadium Series? History, winners, venues

Open Extended Reactions

How do you make hockey better? You play it outside. That's the idea behind the NHL's annual outdoor games: the Winter Classic, Stadium Series and Heritage Classic, the latter of which is returning during the 2026-27 season. The Winter Classic typically kicks off the fun at the beginning of the calendar year, with the Stadium Series taking place shortly after.

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning will face off in the 2026 edition of the Stadium Series on Sunday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Check out more facts on the NHL Stadium Series below:

What is the difference between the Stadium Series and the Winter Classic?

Although both games have historically been played in NFL, MLB and college football stadiums, the differences lie in the details. The Winter Classic carries a more traditional, nostalgic aesthetic, whereas the Stadium Series has a more modern feel.

When was the first Stadium Series?

The Stadium Series began in 2014, when four games were played across three different cities.

What game had the highest attendance?

The Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets played in front of a crowd of 94,751 at Ohio Stadium in 2025.

Which NHL team has won the most outdoor games?

The New York Rangers have achieved a perfect record, with a league-best five wins.

All-time results and venues

