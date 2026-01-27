Department of Player Safety to handle NHL's discipline calls

Open Extended Reactions

The NHL Department of Player Safety will now determine supplemental discipline for players who violate all league rules rather than just those who commit physical infractions, the league told ESPN on Tuesday.

It's a significant change in protocol for the NHL on fines and suspensions. Since the Department of Player Safety was formed prior to the 2011-12 season, it had been responsible for supplemental discipline for in-game physical fouls that violated NHL rules and/or caused injuries.

Players that violated other league policies -- inappropriate language, obscene gestures, abuse of officials and the like -- were disciplined by Colin Campbell, the NHL's executive vice president and director of hockey operations. Now, those punishments will be determined by Player Safety.

The NHL had previously considered having Player Safety handle all player-related discipline, but the shift only happened this season.

George Parros, NHL senior vice president of player safety, determined the recent $5,000 fine to Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander for flipping his middle finger at a TSN camera during their game on Sunday afternoon. Nylander did not play in the game due to a lower-body injury and gestured to the camera as he was being filmed watching the Leafs' game against Colorado from an arena box.

Nylander was cited for violating the league's policy on "inappropriate and offensive remarks, and the use of obscene, profane or abusive language or gestures" during a game.

"This serves as a reminder the code of conduct governing players extends throughout the arena at NHL games and in public game situations," said Parros in a statement.

While Player Safety will handle most supplemental discipline for players, there are exceptions. The NHL said that commissioner Gary Bettman will still be responsible for significant off-ice player discipline decisions, such as last year's suspensions to players involved in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial.

Campbell is expected to continue as the NHL's disciplinarian for league rules violations by coaches and team executives.