Key matchups, stats for Avalanche-Red Wings, Rangers-Penguins

It's a great time to be a hockey fan. The Olympics will feature NHL players for the first time since 2014, and the Boston Bruins will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2026 Stadium Series on Sunday.

But before either of those massive events take place, there's a doubleheader on ABC and the ESPN app.

The first game is a continuation of one of hockey's most storied rivalries, as the Colorado Avalanche take on the Detroit Red Wings in a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. Then, the New York Rangers pay a visit to their division rival Pittsburgh Penguins for a Metro Division showdown.

To help get you ready for these two games, here's a guide on the key players to watch for each team, including in-depth statistical insights from ESPN Research, along with broadcast information.

Colorado

Avalanche at

Saturday, 1 ET | ABC

Little Caesars Arena

Avalanche

Record: 35-8-9, 79 points

Power Ranking: 1

Leading scorer: Nathan MacKinnon (38 goals, 50 assists)

Notes from ESPN Research

Red Wings

Record: 32-17-6, 70 points

Power Ranking: 7

Leading scorer: Lucas Raymond (18 goals, 40 assists)

Notes from ESPN Research

Little Caesars Arena opened in September 2017, which means it has yet to host a playoff game. When including all home games remaining this season, it means the arena will have hosted 351 home games, which is the second-most home games by an arena before its first playoff game in NHL history. Only the Capital Centre -- the Washington Capitals' previous home arena in Landover, Maryland -- went longer (360) before it first hosted a playoff game in 1983.

John Gibson's eight-game win streak was ended by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (he made 19 saves on 21 shots on goal). He is the second goaltender in NHL history with multiple winning streaks of at least eight games during his first season with a franchise. He joined Bill Durnan with the 1943-44 Montreal Canadiens, who had win streaks of 10 and eight games.

Patrick Kane has 1,375 career points, breaking a tie with Mike Modano for the most by a U.S.-born player in NHL history (Modano had held the record since Nov. 7, 2007). On Jan. 8, Kane became the fifth U.S.-born skater to score 500 goals, joining Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Jeremy Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502).

Dylan Larkin has 25 goals this season, and is seeking his fifth consecutive 30-goal season, which would tie Gordie Howe (1949-50 to 1953-54) and Brendan Shanahan (1998-99 to 2002-03) for the second-longest streak of 30-goal seasons in franchise history -- current GM Steve Yzerman had seven straight, from 1986-87 to 1992-93.

Lucas Raymond has 116 career goals, which is one shy of tying Sergei Fedorov (117) for fourth most by a Red Wings player age 23 or younger in franchise history, behind Yzerman (229), Howe (160) and Marcel Dionne (139). Raymond will turn 24 on March 28.

New York

Rangers at

Saturday, 3:30 ET | ABC

PPG Paints Arena

Rangers

Record: 22-27-6, 50 points

Power Ranking: 29

Leading scorer: Artemi Panarin (19 goals, 38 assists)

Notes from ESPN Research

The Rangers' 22 wins are their fewest through 54 games since 2003-04 (20); they finished that season with 27 wins.

Panarin will not play before the Olympic break for "roster management" reasons as the team seeks to trade him. He has 607 points in 482 career games with the Rangers, which ranks sixth in the NHL since his first season in New York in 2019-20.

Mika Zibanejad scored his 272nd goal with the Rangers on Wednesday, tying Andy Bathgate for fifth on the franchise's all-time list.

Vladislav Gavrikov ranks second among defensemen in deflections causing turnovers (203) behind Jackson LaCombe (218). Gavrikov finished second in that metric last season (319) behind Jaccob Slavin (346).

Jonathan Quick's 408 career wins are 12th in NHL history, and second behind Sergei Bobrovsky among active players (449). Quick's 408 wins are the most among U.S.-born goalies all time; he has 16 more than next highest (Ryan Miller, 391) and 73 more than the next highest active U.S.-born goalie (Connor Hellebuyck, 335).

Penguins

Record: 27-14-11, 65 points

Power Ranking: 8

Leading scorer: Sidney Crosby (27 goals, 30 assists)

Notes from ESPN Research