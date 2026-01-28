Flyers activate Czech Olympian Dan Vladar off injured reserve

Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Philadelphia Flyers activated goaltender Dan Vladar off injured reserve, clearing him to return for Wednesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Vladar missed the past two weeks after leaving a game at Buffalo with what the team called a lower-body injury. The Flyers have lost four of six games since.

After being mostly a backup since reaching the NHL, Vladar, 28, was in the middle of arguably the best season of his career when he got hurt. He is 16-7-4 with a 2.46 goals-against average that ranks ninth in the league and a .905 save percentage that is good for 18th among netminders with at least 20 appearances.

He was one of three goalies chosen to play for Czechia at the upcoming Olympics in Milan. Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is expected to be the Czech starter, with Vladar and Utah's Karel Vejmelka competing to back up.