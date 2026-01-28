Sirens F Girard's suspension reduced to 3 games upon appeal

Open Extended Reactions

New York Sirens forward Taylor Girard's suspension for leaving the bench to join an altercation was reduced to three games Wednesday following an appeal.

Girard was initially suspended four games, though the three-game ban remains the longest in the league's two-plus season history.

The decision to reduce the suspension was made by Jayna Hefford, the league's executive vice president of hockey operations, who conducted an internal hearing following an appeal by the PWHL Players Association. Hefford made the ruling after reviewing replays and submissions made by the players association.

The 27-year-old Girard was suspended after leaving the bench to take part in a skirmish that took place in front of the Sirens' net at the final buzzer of New York's 2-1 win over Montreal on Jan. 18 in Washington, D.C. Video showed Girard crashing into Montreal defender Maggie Flaherty from behind and knocking her to the ice.

Eight players - four from each team - were issued 10-minute misconducts, with Girard the only player receiving an additional 20-minute penalty for leaving the bench during the neutral-site outing played at the NHL Washington Capitals' home arena.

Under league rules, the first player to leave the bench illegally faced an automatic four-game suspension.

Girard is now eligible to return on Feb. 26, when New York returns from the PWHL's monthlong Olympic break to host Montreal.