Sources: Artemi Panarin likely has played last Rangers game

Artemi Panarin will not play for the New York Rangers on Wednesday night against the Islanders for "roster management" reasons, according to the team. However, sources told ESPN the Rangers are expected to sideline Panarin until the Olympic roster freeze -- and it's likely the winger has played his final game with the organization as it works to facilitate a trade.

The Rangers announced earlier this month they are entering a retool after their disappointing first half of the season. The same day, general manager Chris Drury met with Panarin and told him the team would not be extending a new contract when the 34-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. Panarin has a full no-movement clause, and the Rangers told the star winger they would work with him and his agent to facilitate a deal to a preferred destination.

Panarin is considered one of the Rangers' greatest free agency signings of all time as he wraps up the seventh year of an $81.5 million contract he signed in July 2019. The crafty winger has been the Rangers' leading scorer in five of the past six seasons.

Sources said the Rangers would be willing to retain part of Panarin's $11.6 million salary, but they still are seeking a hefty return and hope to get a first-round pick and top prospect or young roster player.

The Rangers have already begun retooling, having traded defenseman Carson Soucy to the Islanders on Monday. It marked just the fourth time the rival New York franchises made a trade. The team, which is looking to establish a new, younger identity, is also fielding calls on defenseman Braden Schneider and veteran center Vincent Trocheck, who according to sources are the two other Rangers likeliest to be traded this season.

The NHL Olympic roster freeze begins Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET and runs through Feb. 22.