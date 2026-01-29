Bruins vs. Lightning: How to watch the NHL Stadium Series on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The puck drops on the latest edition of the NHL Stadium Series on Sunday. This time, the action unfolds in Tampa, Florida.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins under the Florida sky at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This year's outdoor game will feature aerial coverage, chest cameras on referees, miked-up players and ESPN NFL analyst Jason Kelce at ice level interviewing special guests throughout the ESPN broadcast.

Grammy Award-winning country music star Tim McGraw will perform during the first intermission.

Here are key facts about the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series:

When is the game?

The Lightning will host the Bruins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 1.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the NHL streaming hub. Coverage begins with "The Point" at 6 p.m. ET. The ESPN App will also feature an alternate NHL in ASL presentation featuring Deaf commentators providing real-time play-by-play and color commentary in ASL.

How can fans access more NHL content from ESPN?

