NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, biggest February games

The NHL calendar ticks one week closer to the start of the 2026 Olympic Games. And the flow of player trades continued recently, as the New York Islanders made deals with both of their nearby Metro Division rivals, adding Carson Soucy from the New York Rangers and Ondrej Palat from the New Jersey Devils.

But with another week in the books it's also time for another set of ESPN NHL Power Rankings!

Along with this week's updated list, a big February game upcoming -- either before or after the Olympic break -- has been identified for each club.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Jan. 23. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 76%

Feb. 26 vs. the Wild: Both of these clubs are all but officially playoff-bound, and this will be another measuring stick as postseason projections come into sharper focus.

Next seven days: @ DET (Jan. 31), vs. DET (Feb. 2), vs. SJ (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 69.2%

Feb. 1 vs. the Bruins: For the second time this season, the NHL will be staging an outdoor game in Florida -- but this one will have pirates! (At least, we have to hope so, based on the shoulder patch on the Lightning's Stadium Series uniforms.)

Next seven days: vs. BOS (Feb. 1), vs. BUF (Feb. 3), vs. FLA (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 67%

Feb. 26 vs. the Lightning: The Eastern Conference playoff picture is pretty chaotic -- except at the very top, where the Canes and Bolts are both looking dominant again. If all goes to their respective plans, this game will be a preview of the Eastern Conference finals.

Next seven days: @ WSH (Jan. 31), vs. LA (Feb. 1), vs. OTT (Feb. 3), @ NYR (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 65.5%

Feb. 27 at the Mammoth: It appears that the Wild are well-positioned in one of the Central Division's top three playoff slots. However, a rising threat from the Beehive State has emerged -- and the Mammoth beat the Wild, 6-2, back in October.

Next seven days: @ EDM (Jan. 31), vs. MTL (Feb. 2), @ NSH (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 65.7%

Feb. 2 vs. the Jets: While these two teams are at quite different positions in the standings, their franchise goaltenders are two-thirds of the best netminding group headed to the Olympics. Will we get Jake Oettinger vs. Connor Hellebuyck in this contest?

Next seven days: @ UTAH (Jan. 31), vs. WPG (Feb. 2), vs. STL (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 63.2%

Feb. 2, 27 at the Panthers: The Sabres' recent heater has them in the third spot in the Atlantic Division. One of the teams that they'll need to continue fending off to hold onto that position is the Panthers, to whom they'll pay a visit twice this month.

Next seven days: vs. MTL (Jan. 31), @ FLA (Feb. 2), @ TB (Feb. 3), vs. PIT (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 63.6%

Feb. 2 at the Avalanche: There was a time when the Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry was the most explosive in professional sports. It's died down a bit since then, but by a quirk of the schedule, the two clubs will meet in rapid succession this season; first on Jan. 31 in Detroit, then this game in Denver.

Next seven days: vs. COL (Jan. 31), @ COL (Feb. 2), @ UTAH (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 62.5%

Feb. 3 at the Islanders: Penguins-Isles is one of the NHL's underrated rivalries, and based on current standings, that rivalry will be renewed in the first round of the playoffs. Will we see any messages sent in this game?

Next seven days: vs. NYR (Jan. 31), vs. OTT (Feb. 2), @ NYI (Feb. 3), @ BUF (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 62%

Feb. 28 vs. the Capitals: Both the Habs and the Caps are part of a logjam of teams battling it out for wild-card spots in the East. Could this game be a pivot point in both clubs' trajectories?

Next seven days: @ BUF (Jan. 31), @ MIN (Feb. 2), @ WPG (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 60.4%

Feb. 27 at the Capitals: 2018 Stanley Cup Final revenge game? If nothing else, this one is a preview of what would be another epic Cup Final if certain things fell into place this spring.

Next seven days: vs. SEA (Jan. 31), @ ANA (Feb. 1), vs. VAN (Feb. 4), vs. LA (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 60.9%

Feb. 1 vs. the Lightning: The Stadium Series is always a spectacle -- and this year's edition is no different. But in addition to the novelty factor, Bruins vs. Lightning is a critically important game this season as it pertains to the playoff picture.

Next seven days: vs. TB (Feb. 1), @ FLA (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 55.6%

Feb. 25 vs. the Avalanche: This game will be the Mammoth's last shot at the Avs this season unless they meet in the playoffs. Each game so far has been decided by one goal; will there be similar drama here?

Next seven days: vs. DAL (Jan. 31), vs. VAN (Feb. 2), vs. DET (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 58.2%

Feb. 4 at the Flames: The Oilers and Flames are at different spots in the standings, but there's still nothing like a Battle of Alberta matchup.

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Jan. 31), vs. TOR (Feb. 3), @ CGY (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 60.2%

Feb. 5 at the Devils: Heading into the season, the expectations for the Islanders and Devils were that one would be battling for a top-three spot in the Metro and the other could be close to the conference basement. That's come to pass, but the teams have been reversed! Will the Isles put more space between themselves and their rivals here?

Next seven days: vs. NSH (Jan. 31), @ WSH (Feb. 2), vs. PIT (Feb. 3), @ NJ (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 55.7%

Feb. 5 at the Lightning: OK, so we noted above that there's nothing like a Battle of Alberta matchup ... but the Battle of Florida is closing in on that level, and the recent showdowns have been superb.

Next seven days: vs. WPG (Jan. 31), vs. BUF (Feb. 2), vs. BOS (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 54.6%

Feb. 1 vs. the Golden Knights: Although the Knights are well ahead of the Ducks in the standings, both contests between the teams this season have gone Anaheim's way. Will the Ducks get another two critical points from this one?

Next seven days: vs. VGK (Feb. 1), vs. SEA (Feb. 3)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 54.8%

Feb. 26 vs. the Oilers: It's almost unbelievable, but the Kings have lost four straight first-round playoff series to the Oilers. As of now, they are not in position to face off against Edmonton in the first round -- mainly because they are not in a playoff spot. Can L.A. defeat its recurring tormentor and nab those points?

Next seven days: @ PHI (Jan. 31), @ CAR (Feb. 1), vs. SEA (Feb. 4), @ VGK (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 55.8%

Feb. 2 at the Blackhawks: Beyond the points on the line for the Sharks as they battle for a playoff spot, this game will match up two of the NHL's brightest young stars in San Jose's Macklin Celebrini and Chicago's Connor Bedard.

Next seven days: @ CGY (Jan. 31), @ CHI (Feb. 2), @ COL (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 55.7%

Feb. 28 at the Canucks: At some point down the line, both Seattle and Vancouver will be good at the same time and this will turn into an elite regional rivalry. For now, games like this are pretty much a must-win for Seattle as it hangs tough in the playoff race.

Next seven days: @ VGK (Jan. 31), @ ANA (Feb. 3), @ LA (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 53.8%

Feb. 26 at the Rangers: The Flyers have been a bit uneven recently, including a six-game losing streak. With the Rangers looking at a retool, this is a winnable matchup.

Next seven days: vs. LA (Jan. 31), vs. WSH (Feb. 3), vs. OTT (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 53.8%

Feb. 28 at the Maple Leafs: Less than a year ago, these two clubs met in the playoffs. While it doesn't appear that both will make it there again this season, there's usually some sizzle in the Battle of Ontario.

Next seven days: vs. NJ (Jan. 31), @ PIT (Feb. 2), @ CAR (Feb. 3), @ PHI (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 54.8%

Feb. 26 at the Bruins: The Blue Jackets have been on a heater of late, with wins in seven of their past eight games. One of the teams that they still need to jump in order to get in playoff position will be across from them in their first contest post-Olympics.

Next seven days: @ CHI (Jan. 30), @ STL (Jan. 31), @ NJ (Feb. 3), vs. CHI (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 53.6%

Feb. 3 at, Feb. 25 vs. the Flyers: The Capitals finished atop the Eastern Conference regular-season standings in 2024-25, and are now in significant peril of missing the postseason entirely. This pair of games against the Flyers -- who are currently ahead of them in the standings -- is an important four points in avoiding that fate.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (Jan. 31), vs. NYI (Feb. 2), @ PHI (Feb. 3), vs. NSH (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 52.8%

Feb. 25, 26 at the Lightning, Panthers: It's not uncommon for Canadians to vacation in Florida during the winter months; the weather is much nicer, after all. This post-Olympics road back-to-back is a business trip for the Maple Leafs, and could very well make or break their playoff chances.

Next seven days: @ VAN (Jan. 31), @ CGY (Feb. 2), @ EDM (Feb. 3)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 53.7%

Feb. 5 vs. the Islanders: Will there be an Ondrej Palat tribute video during the first television timeout? The veteran winger's stead with the Devils didn't pan out quite as well as planned, but this will be his first return trip to the Prudential Center.

Next seven days: @ OTT (Jan. 31), vs. CBJ (Feb. 3), vs. NYI (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 50.9%

Feb. 26 vs. the Blackhawks: It would appear that the top three slots in the Central Division are spoken for by the Avs, Stars and Wild (in some order). But the wild-card race remains open, with the Preds and Blackhawks squarely in the thick of it.

Next seven days: @ NYI (Jan. 31), vs. STL (Feb. 2), vs. MIN (Feb. 4), @ WSH (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 46.2%

Feb. 25 at the Canucks: The Canucks' rebuild has already begun in earnest, with Quinn Hughes and Kiefer Sherwood traded, and rumors of several others potentially headed elsewhere as well. Might the Jets join that group of teams looking to trade away prior to March 6?

Next seven days: @ FLA (Jan. 31), @ DAL (Feb. 2), vs. MTL (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 47.2%

Feb. 28 at the Avalanche: While the Avs have been rolling over most of the NHL this season, their lone game against the Blackhawks thus far was a narrow 1-0 victory. Will the upstart visitors make this another thriller?

Next seven days: vs. CBJ (Jan. 30), vs. SJ (Feb. 2), @ CBJ (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 45.5%

Feb. 28 vs. the Penguins: At this point, it doesn't seem as though it's going to be the Rangers' year, as the club has publicly admitted it will begin trading away key players, including Artemi Panarin. Nevertheless, there's always something special about having a hockey superstar lace 'em up at Madison Square Garden, and that's the case on this date with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin & Co. heading to town.

Next seven days: @ PIT (Jan. 31), vs. CAR (Feb. 5)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 45.3%

Feb. 4 vs. the Oilers: As with many of the teams in this neighborhood of the Power Rankings, the dog days of February can get a little bleak. However, another round of the Battle of Alberta should get the blood pumping.

Next seven days: vs. SJ (Jan. 31), vs. TOR (Feb. 2), vs. EDM (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 45.4%

Feb. 28 vs. the Devils: Will Blues GM Doug Armstrong make franchise-altering trades ahead of March 6 -- or even ahead of the Feb. 4 pre-Olympics roster freeze? There have been rumors of Jordan Kyrou being available, potentially headed to New Jersey. If that deal comes to fruition, this contest would be his first game back at the Enterprise Center.

Next seven days: vs. CBJ (Jan. 31), @ NSH (Feb. 2), @ DAL (Feb. 4)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 38%

Feb. 28 at the Kraken: With each passing game it seems, players will be subtracted from the Canucks' lineup, whether via trade (as in the case of Quinn Hughes, Kiefer Sherwood and likely others), or injury, such as Thatcher Demko or Brock Boeser. If nothing else, at the end of this game against Seattle, Vancouver will be one month closer to the end of a rough 2025-26 season.

Next seven days: vs. TOR (Jan. 31), @ UTAH (Feb. 2), @ VGK (Feb. 4)