Key matchups, stats for NHL Stadium Series: Bruins-Lightning

Open Extended Reactions

The NHL Stadium Series began in 2014, bringing a more modern aesthetic to the outdoor games compared to its sibling, the Winter Classic.

Last year's event was superb, as the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets played in front of a Stadium Series-best crowd of 94,751 at Ohio Stadium.

This year's edition promises to be quite memorable for other reasons. The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins, with both teams in the thick of the playoff race. It's being played in Florida at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and speaking of pirates, the event will have a swashbuckling theme, perfect for Gasparilla Pirate Festival weekend in Tampa.

To help get you ready for the game, here's a guide on the key players to watch for each team, including in-depth statistical insights from ESPN Research, along with broadcast information.

Boston

Bruins at

Sunday, 6:30 ET | ESPN

Raymond James Stadium

Bruins

Record: 32-20-3, 67 points

Power Ranking: 11

Leading scorer: David Pastrnak (22 goals, 47 assists)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Notes from ESPN Research

Lightning

Record: 34-14-4, 72 points

Power Ranking: 2

Leading scorer: Nikita Kucherov (27 goals, 55 assists)

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Notes from ESPN Research