Penguins' Kris Letang out at least 4 weeks with broken foot

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang will miss at least four weeks after suffering a broken foot, the team said Saturday.

The Penguins did not specify when Letang suffered the injury. He did not practice Friday after playing 21:15 during Thursday's win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Letang, 38, has scored three goals with 22 assists in 50 games this season.

Penguins center Evgeni Malkin also did not practice Friday for undisclosed reasons. He missed time in December with a shoulder injury before returning Jan. 10. Malkin and Letang rank No. 2 and 3, respectively, in career games played for the Penguins, behind only Sidney Crosby.