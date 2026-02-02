How do Olympic 'snubs' react to not making the teams?

Open Extended Reactions

The topic of "Olympic snubs" will continue until we get to Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics and the puck is dropped. But right now, many are scoreboard watching, analyzing the top performers among those not picked, as if to build a case why they should have been selected to their national team.

Elite athletes are human. But they are also "built different." How they process the highs and lows of their careers is different from me and you. Part of it is because they have so many peaks and valleys, but it's also because they are constantly under a microscope. That can make or break you.

I wanted to unpack the concept of the "snub." Is it motivation? Does it wilt?

Cole Caufield celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins. Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Coming into Saturday, since the Team USA Olympic announcement was made (Jan 2), Cole Caufield is tied for second among American players in goals with 10 (all statistics here are through Jan. 30). Alex DeBrincat and Charlie Coyle are one behind with nine apiece. Matty Beniers has eight. A lot has been said about Jason Robertson, whose 30 goals this season are tied with fellow snubs DeBrincat and Caulfield for third in the NHL and trail two Canadian Olympians Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. But since the Olympic announcement, Robertson has netted six goals and 15 points in 15 games -- ninth among Americans in points in that span.

Since Canada announced its roster, Mark Scheifele is fourth in points among Canadians with 37. (McDavid, MacKinnon and Celebrini, the three Hart Trophy finalist favorites, are top three.) Evan Bouchard is tops among Canadian defensemen in points (22, fourth overall) and goals (eight, 9th overall). Zach Hyman leads with 11 goals. Jared McCann and Travis Konecny have nine (T-4th). Scheifele and Steven Stamkos have eight. Connor Bedard has three goals and eight points in 11 games since not making the cut.

I dug deeper. How do these big announcements affect athletes? I asked that question to world-renowned sports psychologist Dr. Alicia Naser, who has worked with several NHL players and professional athletes throughout her career.

"An omission like this almost always lands harder than players let on," Naser said. "At the elite level, selection isn't just about ice time or accolades; it's about identity. For many NHL players, representing their country is woven into how they measure their worth, progress and legitimacy among peers. When that opportunity is taken away, even temporarily, it can trigger a quiet but powerful psychological response: 'What does this say about me?'

"From a behavioral science perspective, this is a classic threat to self-concept. The brain interprets exclusion, especially public exclusion, as a form of social rejection. That can initially produce frustration, resentment, or doubt, even in highly resilient athletes. What's important is that these emotions aren't signs of weakness; they're a natural human response to perceived loss of status. The difference at the NHL level isn't whether players feel it, it's how quickly they can regulate it and redirect their attention back to controllable behaviors on the ice."

So what motivates the player after the announcement and they aren't on the team? Are they salty? Are they looking to prove a point? Is there even a sense of relief involved?