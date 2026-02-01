Top scenes from the 2026 Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium

Open Extended Reactions

The NHL's annual Stadium Series game is in Florida.

On Sunday, the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning will face off in a game that's unique on multiple levels. For one, it will be outside, at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium. This year's Stadium Series, however, will mark the furthest south the annual event has gone since its inception in 2014 -- the series has gone to Los Angeles, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee, but never to the Sunshine State.

Fittingly, the weather in Tampa has brought conditions fit for hockey (or at least as close to such conditions as you'll get in Florida). The forecast calls for a low temperature hovering around 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

From themed pregame outfits to shots of a rink sitting under the watchful eyes of Raymond James Stadium's pirate ship, there were plenty of sights to see ahead of the Bruins and Lightning's first faceoff.

Here are the top scenes from the 2026 Stadium Series game.