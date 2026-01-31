Chuck Lefley, 2-time Stanley Cup champion with Canadiens, dies at 76

MONTREAL -- Chuck Lefley, a two-time Stanley Cup champion center with the Montreal Canadiens who also played for the St. Louis Blues, has died. He was 76.

The Canadiens said in a release Saturday that Lefley died Monday in Grosse Isle, Manitoba. A cause of death was not provided.

Lefley, who was born in Winnipeg and grew up in Grosse Isle, was selected by Montreal with the sixth overall pick at the 1970 draft, and helped the Canadiens win Stanley Cup titles in 1971 and 1973.

Lefley had 45 goals and 60 assists in 174 regular-season games with the Canadiens. He added three goals and six assists in 24 playoff games.

During the 1974-75 season, Lefley was traded to St. Louis, where he had a 43-goal, 85-point season in 1975-76. He had 128 goals and 164 assists in 407 career regular-season games.