Lightning's Hagel scores 11 seconds into outdoor game, a record

Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning made NHL history on Sunday by scoring just 11 seconds into their Stadium Series game against the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium.

Winger Brandon Hagel whipped a puck past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman at 11 seconds of the first period for a 1-0 lead, as a crowd of around 65,000 fans roared. It was the fastest anyone has scored from the start of an NHL outdoor game.

The goal broke former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Colby Armstrong's record of 21 seconds that was set in the first Winter Classic at Buffalo's Ralph Wilson Stadium in 2008.

Armstrong responded to Hagel's historic moment on social media.

"I have given up my crown as the king of the outdoors," Armstrong wrote on X. "Hagel is a worthy king. :11 seconds will never be broken...for stadium series games. Thank goodness it wasn't a winter classic game. Still got it. Still the king of the winter classic baby!!!!"

Hagel fell 1 second shy of tying the record for fastest goal from the start of any period in an outdoor game. New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin scored 10 seconds into overtime in their Stadium Series win over the New York Islanders at MetLife Stadium in February 2024.

It was Hagel's 26th goal of the season, second on the team behind Nikita Kucherov, who had the primary assist on his Stadium Series goal.

Sunday night marked the second NHL outdoor game played in Florida this season. The expectation was that Tampa would offer balmy temps; instead, it was 41.8 degrees Fahrenheit at puck drop.