Devils acquire Bjugstad in trade with Blues before roster freeze

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Nick Bjugstad in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday that was completed just before the Olympic roster freeze.

They sent a conditional fourth-round pick and minor-leaguer Thomas Bordeleau for Bjugstad. It will be the last of the three fourth-rounders New Jersey currently has among its own, Dallas' and Winnipeg's.

Bjugstad, 33, has seven points in 35 games this season after signing with St. Louis as a free agent. The Devils getting him is the start of them using the salary cap space cleared by sending winger Ondrej Palat to the New York Islanders.

Bjugstad is signed through next season at a bargain cap hit of $1.75 million annually. The Devils had gotten Bordeleau earlier this season in a deal with San Jose.