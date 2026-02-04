Penguins' Caleb Jones suspended 20 games for violating PED policy

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The NHL suspended injured Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Caleb Jones for 20 games on Wednesday for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Jones, 28, is in his first season with the Penguins. The club placed him on injured reserve in late October with a foot injury, then assigned him to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He played one game for Wilkes-Barre in January before sustaining an upper-body injury.

Jones said through a statement released by the NHL Players Association that he believes he was exposed to a contaminated substance while undergoing exosome therapy from an outside provider.

"While I did not use the prohibited substance intentionally or for performance enhancement, I understand that players are responsible for everything that enters their body and accept the discipline imposed by the program," Jones said. "I'm sorry to have let down my teammates, the Penguins organization, and our fans."

Jones, the younger brother of Panthers defenseman Seth Jones, had one point in seven games with the Penguins in October after signing a two-year deal with Pittsburgh last summer.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said the club "appreciates" Jones' transparency and that Jones will follow all NHL and NHLPA protocols during the suspension. Dubas added that Jones has the "full support" of the organization.