Top NHL prospect Gavin McKenna charged with assault

Penn State forward Gavin McKenna, the consensus first overall pick in this June's NHL Draft, has been charged with felony aggravated assault and other counts, according to Pennsylvania Magisterial District Court documents.

McKenna, 18, was charged with first degree felony aggravated assault, which is defined as "attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference"; misdemeanor simple assault; and two summary counts of disorderly conduct for harassment and engaging in a fight.

The maximum penalty for first degree felony aggravated assault in Pennsylvania is 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.

McKenna, a native of Canada, was charged by the State College Police Department. A criminal complaint was filed on Wednesday and McKenna was awaiting a preliminary hearing.

The incidents happened on Saturday, Jan. 31, the same day as an NCAA outdoor hockey game at Penn State's Beaver Stadium drew 74,575 fans. The Nittany Lions lost to Michigan State, 5-4 in overtime. McKenna had a goal and two assists. He has 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 24 games with Penn State this season.

NHL Central Scouting ranks McKenna first among all North American skaters. The NHL told ESPN it's aware of the charges against McKenna but offered no comment, as he's not currently a player in the league.

Messages to Penn State's men's hockey program and agent Pat Brisson, McKenna's advisor, seeking comment were not returned.

McKenna stunned the hockey world last year by opting to leave Canadian junior hockey for Penn State University's men's hockey program. In 2024, the NCAA ruled that Canadian junior players were now eligible to play on Division I teams, ending a decades-old policy that made young athletes choose between the Canadian Hockey League and college hockey.

McKenna was one of the first Canadian junior players to make the jump to the NCAA. His NIL money for attending Penn State is "in the ballpark" of $700,000, a source told ESPN at the time.