Capitals activate Pierre-Luc Dubois, Logan Thompson before Olympic break

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals activated forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and goalie Logan Thompson from the injured list prior to Thursday night's matchup with Nashville, their final game before the Olympic break.

Dubois hasn't played since Oct. 31 because of surgery for injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles. Thompson, who is part of Canada's roster for the Olympics, hasn't played since Jan. 27.

The Capitals are four points behind the New York Islanders for the last playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.

The 27-year-old Dubois went without a point in the six games he's played this season. He had 20 goals and 46 assists last season, his first with Washington.

Thompson is 18-16-4 with a 2.46 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912 in 2025-26.