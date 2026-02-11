Olympic 2026 men's hockey preview: Players, teams, favorites

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Olympic men's hockey tournament is finally here!

Teams representing 12 countries will compete beginning Wednesday, with most of the countries featuring NHL players for the first time since the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Can Team USA win the gold medal for the first time since 1980? Or will the 2026 Games be the 10th golden victory for Canada? And which of the other nations are most likely to earn a spot on the medal stand?

ESPN reporters Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton break down the strengths and weaknesses of each team, while analyst Sean Allen identifies two best bets for the tourney.

260211_nhl_olympic-megapreview ESPN Illustration

Jump to a team:

CAN | CZE | DEN | FIN

FRA | GER | ITA | LVA

SVK | SWE | SWI | USA

Note: Odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, subject to change.

Canada

Gold medals: 1920, 1924, 1928, 1932, 1948, 1952, 2002, 2010, 2014

Gold medal odds: +120

Roster

Forwards: Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks), Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning)*, Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers)*, Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning), Bo Horvat (New York Islanders), Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes)**, Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Brad Marchand (Florida Panthers), Mitch Marner (Vegas Golden Knights), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning)**, Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers), Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights), Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens), Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)

Defensemen: Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings), Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars), Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets), Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues), Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers), Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights), Devon Toews (Colorado Avalanche)

Goaltenders: Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues), Darcy Kuemper (Los Angeles Kings), Logan Thompson (Washington Capitals)

* Bennett replaced the injured Cirelli; ** Jarvis replaced the injured Point

Prelim schedule (ET): Thursday vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. | Friday vs. Switzerland, 3:10 p.m. | Sunday vs. France, 10:40 a.m.

Expectations for the Games: Gold or bust

Strengths: Canada has a formidable forward group populated by the game's top goal scorers. It's the type of star power no other country can match: Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Macklin Celebrini ... it'll be pick your poison for the opposition on how to shut down the Canadian top six.

And it's not just those big names either -- Canada has depth too, with Tom Wilson joining Sam Bennett to give the Canadians added punch (and scoring). There is championship pedigree with veterans like Mark Stone and Brad Marchand filling out the roster.

Canada's back end is well-balanced as well, with a mix of elite talents (like Cale Makar) and utility skaters like Travis Sanheim. The Canadians should, in theory, be able to do it all.

Weaknesses: There have been questions raised about how Canada's goaltending will stack up against the competition. Jordan Binnington was bound to get the Olympic call after he backstopped the Canadians to a gold medal at 4 Nations, but his .856 save percentage this season isn't exactly inspiring confidence. Darcy Kuemper and Logan Thompson -- neither of whom made the 4 Nations roster -- will be jockeying with Binnington for playing time and there's no clear sense yet how it will shake out.

Thompson has had the best season of those three (holding a .912 SV%) but Kuemper, like Binnington, has won championships before. Will that factor in? That Canadians feel the least locked in at this all-important position and that could come back to bite them. -- Shilton

Czechia

Gold medals: 1998

Gold medal odds: 25-1

Roster

Forwards: Roman Cervenka, Filip Chlapik*, Radek Faksa (Dallas Stars), Jakub Flek, Lukas Sedlak, Tomas Hertl (Vegas Golden Knights), David Kampf (Vancouver Canucks), Ondrej Kase, Dominik Kubalik, Martin Necas (Colorado Avalanche), Ondrej Palat (New Jersey Devils), David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), Matej Stransky, David Tomasek, Pavel Zacha (Boston Bruins)*

Defensemen: Radko Gudas (Anaheim Ducks), Filip Hronek (Vancouver Canucks), Michal Kempny, Tomas Kundratek, Jan Rutta, Radim Simek, David Spacek (Minnesota Wild), Jiri Tichacek

Goaltenders: Lukas Dostal (Anaheim Ducks), Karel Vejmelka (Utah Mammoth), Dan Vladar (Philadelphia Flyers)

* Chlapik replaced the injured Zacha

Prelim schedule (ET): Thursday vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m. | Friday vs. France, 10:40 a.m. | Sunday vs. Switzerland, 6:10 a.m.

Expectations for the Games: Ambitious underdogs -- and most likely to surprise

Strengths: Czechia is bringing the heat to Milan, by way of an elite forward group that will challenge all comers in the tournament. Led by talents like David Pastrnak, Tomas Hertl and Martin Necas, there is an embarrassment of riches for coach Radim Rulik to sift through as he narrows down these line combinations.

That should also translate to excellent special teams. Czechia's power play can include its top snipers and complementary players like Radek Faska, Filip Hronek or Ondrej Palat all bringing unique elements to the table. This country's goaltending is also intriguing; veteran Dan Vladar (who is having an excellent season with the Philadelphia Flyers) will support rising stars Lukas Dostal and Karel Vejmelka. Any one of them could excel in the crease -- and that's a good thing.

Weaknesses: The loss of Pavel Zacha to injury right before the Games was a tough blow for Czechia's overall depth. The projected top-six skater was replaced by Filip Chlapik from Sparta Prague in the Czech league, who has just 57 NHL games on his résumé from 2017-2021 with the Senators.

Czechia is also not as sturdy on the back end as it is up front. After Hronek and Radko Gudas, there aren't many standout names patrolling the blue line. Aside from David Spacek, a 22-year-old who just made his NHL debut, the rest of Czechia's D corps has been playing overseas.

The potential instability on its back end might be Czechia's undoing if the team is stymied at all offensively. This is a country that has made noise internationally of late though, winning gold at the 2024 men's world championship. Is there enough of that know-how -- and capability -- outside of its star skaters? -- Shilton

Denmark

Gold medals: None

Gold medal odds: 250-1

Roster

Forwards: Mikkel Aagaard, Mathias Bau, Joachim Blichfeld, Oliver Bjorkstrand (Tampa Bay Lightning), Nikolaj Ehlers (Carolina Hurricanes), Lars Eller (Ottawa Senators), Oscar Fisker Molgaard (Seattle Kraken), Nicklas Jensen, Nick Olesen, Morten Poulsen, Jonas Rondbjerg (Vegas Golden Knights), Patrick Russell, Frederik Storm, Alexander True, Christian Wejse

Defensemen: Phillip Bruggisser, Nicholas B. Jensen, Jesper Jensen Aabo, Anders Koch, Matias Lassen, Markus Lauridsen, Oliver Lauridsen

Goaltenders: Frederik Andersen (Carolina Hurricanes), Frederik Dichow, Mads Sogaard (Ottawa Senators)

Prelim schedule (ET): Thursday vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. | Saturday vs. USA, 3:10 p.m. | Sunday vs. Latvia, 3:10 p.m.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Expectations for the Games: Potential spoiler alert

Strengths: The Danes have two elite forwards in Nikolaj Ehlers and Lars Eller who are dangerous all over the ice and carry plenty of international experience to share with their club. They should be balanced by a decent depth of skaters up front with a mix of veteran shooters (like Nick Olesen, who had five goals and 12 points in 10 games at the 2025 world championship) and up-and-coming faces.

Denmark's one-two punch in net should serve it well, too; veteran Frederik Andersen has struggled this season in the NHL but was superb for the Danes at the 2024 Olympic qualifier. Mads Sogaard has proved himself to be a capable backup, and can step in if needed (assuming Andersen does take the reins as Denmark's No. 1). The Danes' projected by-committee approach across the board could serve them well in unseating an unexpected opponent or two.

Weaknesses: There is no easy road to gold. Being slotted into Group C -- with the USA, Germany and Latvia -- makes that especially true for Denmark. The Americans will be formidable no matter what, and the Danes' defense corps must be up to the challenge. There are no current NHLers in that mix, which is headlined by 34-year-old blueliners Jesper Jensen Aabo and Philip Bruggisser. Denmark will require a full-team buy-in on the defensive side if it hopes to capitalize on its top talents being able to light the lamp.

There's almost too much unknown about how Denmark -- with ample international experience in its ranks, at least -- will match up against rosters filled with NHL skaters. -- Shilton

Finland

Gold medals: 2022

Gold medal odds: 10-1

Roster

Forwards: Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes), Joel Armia (Los Angeles Kings), Mikael Granlund (Anaheim Ducks), Erik Haula (Nashville Predators), Roope Hintz (Dallas Stars), Kaapo Kakko (Seattle Kraken), Oliver Kapanen (Montreal Canadiens), Joel Kiviranta (Colorado Avalanche), Artturi Lehkonen (Colorado Avalanche), Anton Lundell (Florida Panthers), Eetu Luostarinen (Florida Panthers), Mikko Rantanen (Dallas Stars), Teuvo Teravainen (Chicago Blackhawks), Eeli Tolvanen (Seattle Kraken)

Defensemen: Miro Heiskanen (Dallas Stars), Henri Jokiharju (Boston Bruins), Mikko Lehtonen, Esa Lindell (Dallas Stars), Olli Maatta (Utah Mammoth), Nikolas Matinpalo (Ottawa Senators), Niko Mikkola (Florida Panthers), Rasmus Ristolainen (Philadelphia Flyers)

Goaltenders: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres)*, Joonas Korpisalo (Boston Bruins)*, Kevin Lankinen (Vancouver Canucks), Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

* Korpisalo replaced the injured Luukkonen

Prelim schedule (ET): Wednesday vs. Slovakia, 10:40 a.m. | Friday vs. Sweden, 6:10 a.m. | Saturday vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m.

Expectations for the Games: Competitive medal contenders

Strengths: Finland might have the best chance in this tournament to prove the credo that defense wins championships. The Finns' back end is stacked; Miro Heiskanen will be their anchor, Esa Lindell is calm under pressure, and Olli Maatta, Niko Mikkola and Rasmus Ristolainen all bring size, experience and maturity to their roles.

Finland can also tap into more everyday familiarity than most clubs given four of its best players -- Heiskanen, Lindell, Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz -- all suit up for the Dallas Stars. Rantanen will be a focal point of the Finnish offense along with Sebastian Aho, but the real heavy lifting will be done on Finland's blue line and by projected starter Juuse Saros in the crease.

Weaknesses: The Finns did not show well at the 4 Nations Face-Off, finishing last with no regulation wins. That roster did not include Heiskanen, Jani Hakanpaa or Ristolainen, though.

Finland did have Aleksander Barkov at 4 Nations, but the country's projected captain has been sidelined all season with a torn ACL. That puts substantial pressure on the rest of Finland's lineup to make up for his absence. Even if the Finns' strong defense can help keep pucks out of the net, they'll need Rantanen, Aho and Hintz especially to be excellent every shift. It's also fair to wonder how Saros -- with an .895 save percentage this season for the middling Nashville Predators -- will hold up against an onslaught. -- Shilton

France

Gold medals: None

Gold medal odds: 800-1

Roster

Forwards: Justin Addamo, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Charles Bertrand, Louis Boudon, Kevin Bozon, Stephane Da Costa, Aurelien Dair, Flordan Douay, Dylan Fabre, Jordann Perret, Anthony Rech, Nicolas Ritz, Alexandre Texier (Montreal Canadiens), Sacha Treille

Defensemen: Yohann Auvitu, Jules Boscq, Enzo Cantagallo, Florian Chakiachvili, Pierre Crinon, Hugo Gallet, Enzo Gueby, Thomas Thiry

Goaltenders: Julian Junca, Martin Neckar, Antoine Keller

Prelim schedule (ET): Thursday vs. Switzerland, 6:10 a.m. | Friday vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. | Sunday vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m.

Expectations for the Games: Turn a head or two

Strengths: France has an element of surprise few countries can claim -- there is just one current NHL skater (Montreal Canadiens forward Alexandre Texier) on the roster, and only one defenseman (Yohann Auvitu) boasts any time in the league. That will make Texier a prominent part of France's overall success, but he'll be supported by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who was a commendable bottom-six skater throughout a 10-year NHL career.

The French will have a capable veteran in Julian Junca protecting the twine as he has done throughout successful tenures playing in France and Slovakia (this season alone Junca holds a .925 save percentage backstopping HK Dukla Trencin).

Weaknesses: The best France can hope for in Milan is to keep games tight and make the other countries in Group A -- Canada and Czechia, specifically -- work hard for their victories.

That's not to say France doesn't have some genuine talents. The team simply lacks the superstars present for most of their competition. The French blue line is made up of players almost entirely unknown in North America, and while that could give France an edge in terms of less prescouting, it will make it hard to keep pace with the teams favored to go far. -- Shilton

Germany

Gold medals: None

Gold medal odds: 65-1

Roster

Forwards: Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers), Alexander Ehl, Dominik Kahun, Marc Michaelis, JJ Peterka (Utah Mammoth), Lukas Reichel (Vancouver Canucks), Tobias Rieder, Joshua Samanski (Edmonton Oilers), Justin Schutz, Wojciech Stachowiak (Tampa Bay Lightning), Nico Sturm (Minnesota Wild), Tim Stutzle (Ottawa Senators), Frederik Tiffels, Parker Tuomie

Defensemen: Leon Gawanke, Korbinian Geibel, Lukas Kalble, Jonas Muller, Moritz Muller, Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings), Fabio Wagner, Kai Wissmann

Goaltenders: Maximilian Franzreb, Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken), Mathias Neiderberger

Prelim schedule (ET): Thursday vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. | Saturday vs. Latvia, 6:10 a.m. | Sunday vs. USA, 3:10 p.m.

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Expectations for the Games: Challenging for a medal finish

Strengths: Any team that has Leon Draisaitl at 1C (or anywhere else, really) is going to be dangerous. He's a one-man wrecking ball and is superb defensively, letting him go end-to-end with a single game-changing shift. Those early-tournament games can be a free-for-all as countries settle in, and Germany could use its potency up front to advantage.

Tim Stutzle and JJ Peterka have both had strong seasons, and are capable of scoring the timely goals that can make a difference for Germany.

The Germans' goaltending has strong potential too; Maximilian Franzreb guided Germany to a silver medal at the 2023 world championship, and Phillip Grubauer has been a stalwart in net for Germany since his World Junior days, with five world championship appearances to date.

Weaknesses: Germany's defense corps has only one NHL skater (but it's a good one): Detroit's Moritz Seider. He's another five-time player for Germany at the worlds, winning silver in 2023, and it will fall on the 2022 Calder Trophy winner to power his country's back end.

Kai Wissmann -- who signed a one-year, entry-level deal with Boston in 2022 but never appeared in the NHL -- was an interesting name for Germany's blue line, but he suffered an Achilles injury in the offseason and his status for Milan remains TBD. It is hard to say the Germans have enough depth to be highly competitive on that side of the puck.

Given the competition in Group C, it will be Germany's offense making or breaking its chances of advancing. But how will its back end handle the heat against other country's game breakers? -- Shilton

Italy

Gold medals: None

Gold medal odds: 1000-1

Roster

Forwards: Matthew Bradley, Tomaso De Luca, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Luca Frigo, Mikael Frycklund, Dustin Gazley, Diego Kostner, Daniel Mantenuto, Giovanni Morini, Alexander Petan, Tommy Purdeller, Nick Saracino, Alessandro Segafredo, Marco Zanetti

Defensemen: Dylan Di Perna, Gregory Di Tomaso, Daniel Glira, Thomas Larkin, Phil Pietroniro, Jason Seed, Alex Trivellato, Luca Zanatta

Goaltenders: Damian Clara, Davide Fadani, Gianluca Vallini

Prelim schedule (ET): Wednesday vs. Sweden, 3:10 p.m. | Friday vs. Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. | Saturday vs. Finland, 10:40 a.m.

Expectations for the Games: Trying to punch above its weight

Strengths: Playing on home ice will be the most notable advantage for Italy in a tournament that is expected to see the team struggle for points. This is the first time in 20 years that the Italians will have a team in the men's hockey bracket. The last time it happened was in 2006 when it hosted the Torino games.

It's possible that having its home crowd could play a role in Italy improving upon its two most recent Olympic appearances that led to the Azzurri finishing 12th in 1998 and 11th in 2006.

Weaknesses: Italy might have the most concerns of any team in the men's field. The Italians are the lowest ranked men's team in the IIHF rankings that's playing in the Olympics. It's a nation that hasn't finished greater than 10th place at a major tournament since the 1997 IIHF Men's World Championship.

And of course there's the lack of NHL players. Not that having a roster filled with NHL players is a guarantee for success, but the Azzurri are the only team that doesn't have a single player in the NHL. Not only that, there isn't a single player on Italy's roster that has ever played a game in the NHL. -- Clark

Latvia

Gold medals: None

Gold medal odds: 500-1

Roster

Forwards: Rodrigo Abols (Philadelphia Flyers)*, Rudolfo Balcers, Oskars Batna, Teddy Blueger (Vancouver Canucks), Rihards Bukarts*, Roberts Bukarts, Kaspars Daugavins, Martins Dzierkals, Haralds Egle, Zemgus Girgensons (Tampa Bay Lightning), Renars Krastenbergs, Dans Locmelis, Eriks Mateiko**, Anri Ravinskis**, Eduards Tralmaks, Sandis Vilmanis

Defensemen: Uvis Balinskis (Florida Panthers), Oskars Cibulskis, Ralfs Freibergs, Janis Jaks, Roberts Mamchits, Kristians Rubins, Alberts Smits, Kristaps Zile

Goaltenders: Kristers Gudlevskis, Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus Blue Jackets), Arturs Silovs (Pittsburgh Penguins)

* Rihards Bukarts replaced the injured Abols; ** Ravinskis replaced the injured Mateiko

Prelim schedule (ET): Thursday vs. USA, 3:10 p.m. | Saturday vs. Germany, 6:10 a.m. | Sunday vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m.

Expectations for the Games: Potential spoiler

Strengths: Latvia has a fairly recent history of exceeding expectations at an international tournament. The nation had its highest finish at a major tournament when it won the bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship.

However, it was a victory that came with a pair of caveats. The first is that Latvia was a joint host with Finland, and the second being that the rosters at the Olympics are much stronger compared to what the nation encountered at the worlds.

Weaknesses: Only France and Italy will enter the Olympics with lower IIHF rankings than the Latvians to start the Olympics. Latvia does have five NHL players on its roster, in a contingent that's led by Teddy Blueger, Zemgus Girgensons and Elvis Merzlikins while having three more in the AHL.

The concern for Latvia will be how its supporting cast compares to other sleeper/spoiler nations that are in the contest to challenge the odds-on favorites for a spot on the medal stand. -- Clark

Slovakia

Gold medals: None

Gold medal odds: 65-1

Roster

Forwards: Peter Cehlarik, Lukas Cingel*, Dalibor Dvorsky (St. Louis Blues), Marek Hrivik*, Libor Hudacek, Milos Kelemen, Adam Liska, Oliver Okuliar, Martin Pospisil (Calgary Flames), Pavol Regenda (San Jose Sharks), Adam Ruzicka, Juraj Slafkovsky (Montreal Canadiens), Matus Sukel, Samuel Takac, Tomas Tatar

Defensemen: Peter Ceresnak, Erik Cernak (Tampa Bay Lightning), Martin Fehervary (Washington Capitals), Martin Gernat, Michael Ivan, Patrik Koch, Martin Marincin, Simon Nemec (New Jersey Devils)

Goaltenders: Samuel Hlavaj, Adam Gajan, Stanislav Skorvanek

* Cingel replaced the injured Hrivik

Prelim schedule (ET): Wednesday vs. Finland, 10:40 a.m. | Friday vs. Italy, 6:10 a.m. | Saturday vs. Sweden, 6:10 a.m.

Expectations for the Games: Spoiler

Strengths: Slovakia is in the mix of teams that could surprise a few teams in the Olympic field.

Just look at its recent tournament history. Slovakia won the bronze at the Olympics in 2022 while winning gold at the 2022 men's worlds. Combine that with the seven NHL players on its roster, a group led by Erik Cernak, Martin Fehervary and Juraj Slafkovsky. It could be enough to help reinforce why Slovakia is entering the Olympics ranked ninth by the IIHF.

Weaknesses: That all sounds great. But what makes assessing Slovakia's chances at the Olympics such a challenge is how the squad compares to other NHL-heavy teams in the tourney.

Slovakia is part of a collection of nations that all have a particular profile. They've had fairly recent international success at major tournaments. They have anywhere between five to 10 NHL players. That's the formula Slovakia has used to make it this far. Then again? So have those other nations. -- Clark

Sweden

Gold medals: 1994, 2006

Gold medal odds: +600

Roster

Forwards: Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils), Leo Carlsson (Anaheim Ducks)*, Joel Eriksson Ek (Minnesota Wild), Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators), Pontus Holmberg (Tampa Bay Lightning), Marcus Johansson (Minnesota Wild)*, Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings), Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche), Elias Lindholm (Boston Bruins), William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs), Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks), Rickard Rakell (Pittsburgh Penguins), Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings), Alexander Wennberg (San Jose Sharks), Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers)

Defensemen: Rasmus Andersson (Calgary Flames), Philip Broberg (St. Louis Blues), Jonas Brodin (Minnesota Wild)**, Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Toronto Maple Leafs), Gustav Forsling (Florida Panthers), Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh Penguins), Hampus Lindholm (Boston Bruins)**

Goaltenders: Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild), Jacob Markstrom (New Jersey Devils), Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild)

* Johansson replaced the injured Carlsson; ** Lindholm replaced the injured Brodin

Prelim schedule (ET): Wednesday vs. Italy, 3:10 p.m. | Friday vs. Finland, 6:10 a.m. | Saturday vs. Slovakia, 6:10 a.m.

Expectations for the Games: Medal contender

Strengths: Sweden has a strong team -- one that would have been considered a serious threat to be a top medal contender. That still might be true. But it all depends upon how the team adjusts to life without top-line center Leo Carlsson along with top-four defensive option Jonas Brodin once the tournament begins.

Sweden still possesses one of the most balanced and talented rosters at the Olympics. It's a group that could rely upon its two-way reliability and goaltending in its bid for a third Olympic gold.

Weaknesses: It's the injuries. Carlsson's absence means that Sweden loses a top-line, two-way center who was projected to finish with more than 100 points this NHL season prior to his injury. Sweden does have other centers who can generate goals and be trusted in the defensive zone, but that's a big loss.

There is also still the situation facing captain Gabriel Landeskog while he continues to recover from an upper-body injury suffered on Jan. 4. At his best, he gives the Swedes another top-nine forward who can be trusted in numerous situations. -- Clark

Switzerland

Gold medals: None

Gold medal odds: 25-1

Roster

Forwards: Sven Andrighetto, Christoph Bertschy, Kevin Fiala (Los Angeles Kings), Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils), Ken Jager, Simon Knak, Philipp Kurashev (San Jose Sharks), Denis Malgin, Timo Meier (New Jersey Devils), Nino Niederreiter (Winnipeg Jets), Damien Riat, Sandro Schmid, Pius Suter (St. Louis Blues), Calvin Thurkauf

Defensemen: Tim Berni, Michael Fora, Andrea Glauser, Roman Josi (Nashville Predators), Dean Kukan, Christian Marti, J.J. Moser (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jonas Siegenthaler (New Jersey Devils)

Goaltenders: Reto Berra, Leonardo Genoni, Akira Schmid (Vegas Golden Knights)

Prelim schedule (ET): Thursday vs. France, 6:10 a.m. | Friday vs. Canada, 3:10 p.m. | Sunday vs. Czechia, 6:10 a.m.

Expectations for the Games: Sneaky medal contender

Strengths: Switzerland has a chance to impact the Olympic hockey landscape in a way that few could. Finishing second at the IIHF Men's World Championship in consecutive tournaments has set the stage for why it is No. 2 in the IIHF rankings.

The Swiss have 10 NHL players -- including Nico Hischier, Roman Josi, Timo Meier and Nino Neiderreiter -- which adds to the belief that they could parlay their world championship success over the past two years into an Olympic medal for the first time since winning bronze in 1948.

Weaknesses: There are more than a dozen players on Switzerland's roster who are currently in the NHL or have at least played there. That puts the Swiss in a strong position compared to most of the field.

But how will that help them against Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States of America? Is it enough depth that can see them defeat those nations to advance further in the tournament? Will it be similar to what they've done in the men's world championship -- or could a different fate await the Swiss on this grand stage? -- Clark

United States

Gold medals: 1960, 1980

Gold medal odds: +175

Roster

Forwards: Matt Boldy (Minnesota Wild), Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets), Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights), Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils), Clayton Keller (Utah Mammoth), Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), J.T. Miller (New York Rangers), Brock Nelson (Colorado Avalanche), Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators), Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers), Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers)

Defensemen: Brock Faber (Minnesota Wild), Noah Hanifin (Vegas Golden Knights), Quinn Hughes (Minnesota Wild), Seth Jones (Florida Panthers)*, Jackson LaCombe (Anaheim Ducks)*, Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators), Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes), Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Goaltenders: Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets), Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars), Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

* LaCombe replaced the injured Jones

Prelim schedule (ET): Thursday vs. Latvia, 3:10 p.m. | Saturday vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. | Sunday vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m.

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Expectations for the Games: Top medal contender

Strengths: This is the strongest collection of American talent playing in the NHL in history -- including an elite 1-2 punch at center in Jack Eichel and Auston Matthews, and Cup winners on the wings in Jake Guentzel and Matthew Tkachuk. And no country has goaltending as good as what the Americans will put on the ice.

Furthermore, different groups of players on this team have won youth events like the IIHF World Junior Championship, and have achieved success at the senior level too.

It started last February when the Americans pushed Canada to overtime in the title game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. That ignited the discussion around how the country needed more buy-in from those elite players to go play at the men's worlds. That led to the U.S. winning its first men's worlds gold since 1960, and earning the No. 1 spot in the IIHF rankings. Is all of that enough to earn the country's first gold in 46 years?

Weaknesses: Did the USA Hockey management group select the strongest possible roster?

This could become a moot point if the Americans win gold, but there will be questions about this particular group if it struggles to score goals. It stems from the fact that Cole Caufield, Alex DeBrincat and Jason Robertson are in the top 10 in goals this NHL season -- and they were all left off of the Olympic roster. -- Clark

play 1:13 P.K. Subban's biggest question for Team USA heading into the Olympics P.K. Subban's biggest question for Team USA heading into the Olympics

Best bets for the tournament

Odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, subject to change.

Tournament top points scorer: Mikko Rantanen (13-1)

Short tournaments create odd incentives, and the Olympic format quietly rewards teams that stumble early. Missing a quarterfinal bye means one extra qualification game and, in a race decided by a goal or an assist, that additional night can be decisive.

We saw it play out in Vancouver in 2010, when both Canada and Slovakia failed to earn byes, played eight games instead of seven, and dominated the scoring leaderboard as a result. Finland is talented enough to make a deep run, but not immune to a group stage misstep. If that happens, Rantanen is well positioned to benefit from the added opportunity.

Canada's stars sit atop the odds board, but the value play lies in identifying elite scorers who might get more games. If Finland takes the longer road, Rantanen becomes one of the best bets on the board to lead the tournament in points. -- Allen

To win a medal: Czechia (+400)

Medal contention can come down to just two games: a qualification matchup and a quarterfinal. From there all it takes is one more win to land on the podium, and no position swings outcomes more than goaltender.

Czechia has leaned into that volatility before. Dominik Hasek famously carried his team to gold in 1998 with a series of otherworldly performances, and the modern version of that script is still very much in play. With David Pastrnak leading a balanced forward group and either Lukas Dostal or Karel Vejmelka capable of catching fire, Czechia has the ingredients to play spoiler again.

When goaltending can hijack a bracket, as Kristers Gudlevskis nearly did for Latvia in 2014, the most interesting medal bets tend to cluster just outside the top tier of favorites. At +400 to win a medal, Czechia offers a strong blend of price, pedigree and positional chaos. -- Allen