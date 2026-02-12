Olympics 2026 men's hockey: Standings, stats, schedule, more

Thursday marks the second day of the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Olympics in Milan Cortina.
On Wednesday, Slovakia stunned the hockey world by defeating Finland 4-1 in the first game of the tournament. Then, Sweden survived a spirited effort from the host Italians, winning 5-2 after allowing the opening goal in the first period.
With four games on the schedule on Thursday, that means eight teams are in action, consisting of all four from Groups A and C.
That includes the first contest for both Team USA and Canada, the heavy favorites for the gold medal.
Read on for the current standings, schedule of games for the day, leading goal scorers and goaltenders, along with the latest Olympic men's hockey headlines.
Current standings
Thursday's schedule
Note: All times Eastern.
Group A
Switzerland vs. France | 6:10 a.m. | Peacock
Czechia vs. Canada | 10:40 a.m. | USA/Peacock
Group C
Latvia vs. USA | 3:10 p.m. | USA/Peacock
Germany vs. Denmark | 3:10 p.m. | Peacock
Stat leaders
