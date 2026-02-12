Olympics 2026 men's hockey: Standings, stats, schedule, more

Greg Wyshynski previews the USA's path to gold in men's ice hockey, and some potential obstacles along the way. (1:13)

Thursday marks the second day of the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Olympics in Milan Cortina.

On Wednesday, Slovakia stunned the hockey world by defeating Finland 4-1 in the first game of the tournament. Then, Sweden survived a spirited effort from the host Italians, winning 5-2 after allowing the opening goal in the first period.

With four games on the schedule on Thursday, that means eight teams are in action, consisting of all four from Groups A and C.

That includes the first contest for both Team USA and Canada, the heavy favorites for the gold medal.

Read on for the current standings, schedule of games for the day, leading goal scorers and goaltenders, along with the latest Olympic men's hockey headlines.

Current standings

Group A Standings Team W-OTW-OTL-L Points 0-0-0-0 0 0-0-0-0 0 0-0-0-0 0 0-0-0-0 0

Group B Standings Team W-OTW-OTL-L Points 1-0-0-0 3 1-0-0-0 3 0-0-0-1 0 0-0-0-1 0

Group C Standings Team W-OTW-OTL-L Points 0-0-0-0 0 0-0-0-0 0 0-0-0-0 0 0-0-0-0 0

Thursday's schedule

Note: All times Eastern.

Group A

Switzerland vs. France | 6:10 a.m. | Peacock

Czechia vs. Canada | 10:40 a.m. | USA/Peacock

Group C

Latvia vs. USA | 3:10 p.m. | USA/Peacock

Germany vs. Denmark | 3:10 p.m. | Peacock

Stat leaders

Scoring leaders Player Team GP G A P Juraj Slafkovsky SVK 1 2 1 3 Rasmus Dahlin SWE 1 0 3 3 Dalibor Dvorsky SVK 1 1 1 2 Gustav Forsling SWE 1 1 1 2 Mika Zibanejad SWE 1 1 1 2

Goaltending leaders Player Team GP W GAA SV% Samuel Hlavaj SVK 1 1 1.00 .975 Damian Clara ITA 1 0 3.90 .939 Filip Gustavsson SWE 1 1 2.00 .909 Juuse Saros FIN 1 0 3.06 .875

Latest Olympic hockey headlines

Slovakia stuns Finland to open men's hockey play

Canada, U.S. top men's gold medal betting odds

Matthews named U.S. captain for men's hockey

Czechia loses injured Bruins center Zacha for Games