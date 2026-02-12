        <
          Olympics 2026 men's hockey: Standings, stats, schedule, more

          Inside USA's pursuit of gold in men's ice hockey (1:13)

          Greg Wyshynski previews the USA's path to gold in men's ice hockey, and some potential obstacles along the way. (1:13)

          • ESPN staffFeb 12, 2026, 11:00 AM

          Thursday marks the second day of the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Olympics in Milan Cortina.

          On Wednesday, Slovakia stunned the hockey world by defeating Finland 4-1 in the first game of the tournament. Then, Sweden survived a spirited effort from the host Italians, winning 5-2 after allowing the opening goal in the first period.

          With four games on the schedule on Thursday, that means eight teams are in action, consisting of all four from Groups A and C.

          That includes the first contest for both Team USA and Canada, the heavy favorites for the gold medal.

          Read on for the current standings, schedule of games for the day, leading goal scorers and goaltenders, along with the latest Olympic men's hockey headlines.

          Current standings

          Thursday's schedule

          Note: All times Eastern.

          Group A

          Switzerland vs. France | 6:10 a.m. | Peacock
          Czechia vs. Canada | 10:40 a.m. | USA/Peacock

          Group C

          Latvia vs. USA | 3:10 p.m. | USA/Peacock
          Germany vs. Denmark | 3:10 p.m. | Peacock

          Stat leaders

          Latest Olympic hockey headlines

          Slovakia stuns Finland to open men's hockey play

          Canada, U.S. top men's gold medal betting odds

          Matthews named U.S. captain for men's hockey

          Czechia loses injured Bruins center Zacha for Games