2026 Olympics: Live updates from USA-Latvia men's hockey

For the first time since 2014, NHL players from the United States will be competing at the Olympic Games.

Team USA's opening matchup of the 2026 Milan Cortina Games is against Latvia, a team that features several current and former NHL players as well.

The U.S. is led by arguably the strongest collection of talent to ever represent the country in international best-on-best competition, including a 1-2 punch of Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel at center, do-everything defensemen like Quinn Hughes, Zach Werenski and Charlie McAvoy, and easily the best goaltending group in the tournament in Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman.

Follow along live for all the top moments from Thursday's game, beginning at 3:10 p.m. ET.