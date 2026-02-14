2026 Olympics: Live updates from USA-Denmark men's hockey

Emily Kaplan speaks to Brock Nelson, Tage Thompson and Jack Hughes after defeating Latvia. (1:04)

After a commanding 5-1 win over Latvia, the United States men's hockey team is back in action for Game 2 of the preliminary round in the 2026 Olympics.

Saturday's game is against Denmark, which lost 3-1 to Germany in its first game.

Heading into the game, the U.S. sits atop Group C. The top team from each group gets a bye into the quarterfinal round of the tournament, which begins Wednesday.

Center Brock Nelson led the U.S. in scoring after one game, with two goals, while forwards Jack Eichel, Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Quinn Hughes all had two assists. Forwards Auston Matthews, Tage Thompson and Brady Tkachuk were the other goal scorers in the opening contest.

Follow along for live updates, beginning at 3:10 p.m. ET.