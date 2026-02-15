2026 Olympics: Live updates from USA-Germany men's hockey

Emily Kaplan talks with Noah Hanifin, Matt Boldy and Jake Guentzel following the U.S men's hockey team's 6-3 win over Denmark. (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Following a 5-1 win over Latvia and a slightly more dramatic 6-3 win against Denmark, the United States now faces the final boss of the preliminary round of the 2026 Olympic Games, Germany.

Germany won its first game 3-1 against Denmark but lost its second 4-3 to Latvia.

The U.S. currently sits atop Group C, with six points. The top team from each group gets a bye into the quarterfinal round of the tournament, which begins Wednesday.

Nine different players have scored a goal so far for the U.S., including Brady Tkachuk (2), Brock Nelson (2), Tage Thompson, Auston Matthews, Matt Boldy, Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin, Jake Guentzel and Jack Hughes.

More: Men's hockey megapreview | Lapsed fan's guide | Player rankings

Follow along live here for all the goals and top moments from the game.