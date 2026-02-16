Hurricanes sign Brandon Bussi to 3-year, $5.7M extension

Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have signed goaltender Brandon Bussi to a three-year, $5.7 million extension, keeping the one-time waiver pickup in place through the 2028-29 season.

The Hurricanes announced the deal Monday, the latest chapter in Bussi's unlikely rise to prominence for one of the Eastern Conference's top contenders. The rookie is tied for third in the NHL with 23 wins and second with a 2.16 goals-against average. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"I think we have the potential to do very exciting things here over the next few years," Bussi said in a video call with reporters. "It kinda felt like a no-brainer when this became an option to explore and kind of make it happen."

Carolina acquired Bussi on waivers from two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida in October, when the Hurricanes were sticking with veteran Frederik Andersen and 26-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov as their top two netminders. But that depth play -- both Andersen and Kochetkov have had a history with injuries -- has turned into a massive transaction.

Now he's seized control of the crease for Carolina, potentially for the longer term, with the 36-year-old Andersen not being as effective and Kochetkov lost to season-ending surgery for a lingering lower-body injury by December.

Bussi made his NHL debut in a 5-1 win against San Jose on Oct. 14, earned his first shutout Nov. 30 against Calgary, matched a franchise record with nine straight wins and is 23-3-1 with two shutouts.

Before this season, the 27-year-old Bussi had never played in the NHL while appearing in 111 games in the American Hockey League after playing in college at Western Michigan.

"Before we brought him to Raleigh, Brandon had been successful at every level from the USHL to college to the AHL," general manager Eric Tulsky said in a statement. "Given the opportunity at the NHL level this season, he's proven to be a winner here too. We are thrilled that he will continue to provide a steady presence in the crease for this team into the future."

Bussi's existing deal for this season is worth $775,000. Andersen is making $2.75 million this season and is due to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, while Kotchetkov is under contract for another season at $2 million.

The Hurricanes announced their charitable foundation would also make a $10,000 donation to the Autism Society of North Carolina in honor of the extension. Bussi's younger brother, Dylan, has autism and his goaltender mask is a tribute to his brother to raise autism awareness.

Carolina has won at least one postseason series for seven straight seasons, including trips to the Eastern Conference final in 2019, 2023 and last year during that span. The Hurricanes entered the Olympic break with 78 points and ranked third in points-percentage (.684) behind league-leading Colorado (83 points, .755) and Tampa Bay (78, .709).

The Hurricanes had earned points in their last 10 games before the break, winning eight.

"It's difficult to break into the league," Bussi said. "Sometimes different opportunities pop up in different ways. Mine happened in a way that doesn't happen for a lot of people. But there's a lot of good hockey players out there and things happen for a reason. That's kind of been my motto, and I'm very fortunate that it gets to happen here for longer."