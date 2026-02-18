2026 Olympics: Live updates from USA-Sweden men's hockey

Open Extended Reactions

After finishing first in Group C in the preliminary round of the 2026 Olympic men's hockey tournament, the United States earned the No. 2 seed, and a bye into the quarterfinals.

That quarterfinal matchup is Wednesday, where the U.S. is facing off against No. 7 seed Sweden, which defeated No. 10 seed Latvia in the qualification round.

Team USA has been led in scoring by captain Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), with three goals and two assists. Other leading scorers include Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers) with five assists, and Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights), who has one goal and three assists.

Follow along for all the goals and top moments of U.S.-Sweden, with opening puck drop at 3:10 p.m. ET.