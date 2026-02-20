2026 Olympics: Live updates for Canada-Finland, USA-Slovakia

Emily Kaplan previews the men's hockey semifinals matchup between the U.S. and Slovakia. (1:10)

There are only four games left in the men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Olympic Games.

On Friday, the two semifinal matchups will determine which two nations face off for gold, and which will compete for bronze:

No. 1 Canada vs. No. 4 Finland, 10:40 a.m. ET

No. 2 USA vs. No. 3 Slovakia, 3:10 p.m. ET

The bronze medal game will be held Saturday at 2:40 p.m. ET, while the gold medal game will be Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Players from all 32 NHL teams are represented with at least one player among the final four clubs remaining. Team USA has the largest number of teams represented (18), while Finland has the most players from a single franchise (four from the Dallas Stars).

