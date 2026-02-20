Takeaways from Team USA's Olympic hockey win vs. Slovakia

Open Extended Reactions

Team USA needed overtime to defeat Sweden in the quarterfinal round of the 2026 Olympic men's hockey tournament.

Friday's game in the semifinal round was not nearly as stressful for viewers.

The Americans scored early and often, and closed out a 6-2 win over Slovakia to earn a spot in the gold medal game, where the team will face Canada on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET).

How did the U.S. put together such a dominant performance? Who were the key players in the contest? And what does it all mean as we look ahead to the final showdown against the U.S.'s primary hockey rival?

Takeaway 1: The U.S. attack is back

This was by far the best Team USA has looked in the tournament, particularly on the offensive side. The Americans didn't have the same spark in their quarterfinals matchup against Sweden, where they managed just one goal in regulation while several of their top forwards were stymied. It took an overtime marker from defenseman Quinn Hughes to put them through to the semis, after all.

The U.S. made up for lost time against Slovakia. Dylan Larkin (the other scorer in the quarterfinal victory), Tage Thompson, Jack Hughes (twice), Jack Eichel and Brady Tkachuk (on a breakaway, no less) all contributed goals in the rout, and it felt like there was more cohesion up front than we've seen so far from this group.

It's not unusual for a team to take time developing chemistry when thrown together for a short period. We're seeing that evolution in real time from the USA, and the team has picked the perfect moment to crescendo.

Takeaway 2: Discipline -- with a capital D -- matters

The Americans had little trouble scoring goals Friday. But they could stand to be smarter when it comes to giving up opportunities for goals against.

The U.S. committed four penalties in just over 25 minutes of game action, and they were indefensible at that. (Think too many errant sticks.) Charlie McAvoy took two on his own, and skaters like him (or Auston Matthews, another top player getting the gate) are meant to be creating momentum for their squad, not taking it away.

Yes, the Americans' penalty kill came through -- repeatedly -- and overall did a good job limiting Slovakia's shot opportunities; the Slovaks didn't help themselves either with a baffling lack of net presence in front of Connor Hellebuyck.

However, coughing up so many power-play chances is high-risk territory, and if the U.S. hopes to achieve its ultimate goal in Sunday's gold medal clash, discipline will be paramount. The Canadians own one of the deadliest power plays in the tournament with talent to spare finding twine.

Takeaway 3: Connor Hellebuyck is having a moment

Slovakia managed just 23 shots on the U.S. netminder, and he had the luxury of a cushy lead on the board for most of the night. However, aside from a misplay behind the net ahead of Juraj Slavkovsky's goal, Hellebuyck was rock solid (again) for the U.S. and should give the team every confidence going into the projected goalie matchup with Jordan Binnington for gold.

However, Hellebuyck might have more to prove than Binnington. He has been maligned for poor playoff performances in the NHL, and despite earning regular-season accolades (including a Hart Trophy last season as league MVP), Hellebuyck hasn't had that signature victory at the highest level of his sport that truly sets apart top-tier goaltenders.

This is his opportunity to silence those doubters and show he can close the door against the game's best competition, when stakes are at their absolute highest.

Player of the game: Jack Hughes, F

This was the Jack Hughes performance we've been waiting for in Milan. It's not that Hughes was invisible by any means before this semifinal. It's just that he hadn't looked like that truly dominant offensive threat he has shown to be in the past.

His first goal -- deking his way through Slovakia's defense -- was highlight-reel worthy and an injection of confidence for the U.S. amid a slew of penalty troubles. And the second Hughes goal was opportunistic -- right player, right place, right time.

Hughes has been playing in a fourth-line role for a stacked U.S. team, and that's not a place he's used to being in the NHL. Hughes embraced what chance he had, though, and is finally making the most of it. And, perhaps Hughes was inspired by brother Quinn's heroics in the quarters, sending some added competitive fire into his skates. Whatever inspired Hughes, it was what the U.S. needed from one of its most talented shooters.

Big question for the gold medal game

How will the U.S. contain Canada's top skaters?

There are looming personnel questions for both teams going into Sunday's final. Will Sidney Crosby be available for Canada after he missed Friday's semifinal with an injury? And will the U.S. have Thompson available following his departure against Slovakia with what were deemed "precautionary reasons," possibly stemming from a blocked shot off his foot in the second?

However the lineups get made, the U.S. will have its hands full with the team standing between it and gold. This is familiar territory of course, given that Canada and the U.S. battled it out in the 4 Nations Face-Off final one year ago. The U.S. was on the losing end of that effort. Most of their roster experienced that disappointment; now is when we'll find out if they learned anything from it.

Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and newcomer Macklin Celebrini have piloted Canada's offense to, if not new heights, a predictably high level. Can the U.S. harness all its firepower at once to flip the 4 Nations script, and match what the U.S. women were able to do in denying Canada hockey gold?

Overall team grade: A-

The penalties may not have cost Team USA, but if we're looking at ways to improve, staying out of the box would be a significant one.

The goal on Hellebuyck by Slavkovsky notwithstanding (his misplay on that and the general defensive zone disarray was striking), it was a fairly clean game overall by the Americans. Their scoring depth came through, star players created chances and Hellebuyck was excellent when called upon.

The U.S. has been building momentum through the tournament, and that's continuing right on into Sunday's clash.