2026 Olympics: Predictions for the USA-Canada gold medal men's hockey game

It has all come down to one game for ultimate glory in the 2026 Olympic men's hockey tournament.

The top-seeded team from Canada will take on the No. 2 seed United States of America (8:10 a.m. ET) -- and the winner gets Olympic bragging rights for the next four years.

Each team is full of NHL superstars, and both nations have won all of their games so far -- Canada won a 3-2 thriller against Finland in its semifinal, while the U.S. rolled over Slovakia, 6-2.

With such tight margins, we've assembled ESPN hockey reporters and analysts Ryan S. Clark, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal, Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski to break it all down and give their final score predictions.

Which player will be most important for Canada?

Ryan S. Clark, ESPN reporter: Jordan Binnington has faced so many questions over the past year. Then again, so has the state of Canadian goaltending. Binnington's performances have been consistent, and he has played well enough to help keep Canada in the games in which the offense has had slow starts. Now it is a matter of seeing if he can parlay what he's done so far -- along with what he did in the 4 Nations Face-Off against the U.S. -- in the gold medal game.

Emily Kaplan, ESPN reporter: Connor McDavid. He wore the "C" when Sidney Crosby missed the semifinal against Finland. "Just keeping the seat warm for Sid," McDavid said. The Oilers superstar has always been deferential to Crosby as the leader of this group for all that he has accomplished. But McDavid, 29, in his athletic prime, is now the best player in the world. He has the ability to play at a speed and level that no other player on the ice can match.

After losing in the Stanley Cup Final back-to-back years, McDavid is as determined as ever. Ahead of the Olympics, he wrote a manifesto in the Players Tribune titled "Dear Canada" detailing his intense, singular drive to win a gold medal for his country. This is a legacy-defining moment.

Arda Öcal, ESPN broadcaster: Macklin Celebrini has had a standout tournament. Remember that conversation about him making the team and not Connor Bedard? Distant memory. Celebrini, 19, has earned his stripes and contributed greatly (including being second in scoring in the tournament with 10 points behind McDavid). You can see him being a leader on Team Canada in the near future, and an early pick to take over the C when McDavid hangs them up (in 10-15 years). You couldn't have asked for a better first Olympics from the youngest player in the tournament. A strong game in the final will further cement his status as Canada's next superstar.

Kristen Shilton, ESPN reporter: Jordan Binnington will have to be perfect for Canada in the crease -- especially if Connor Hellebuyck is at his most dominant on the other side. The Canadian goaltender has answered the bell repeatedly in this tournament, but he's also allowed a couple of questionable goals, too. Binnington's reputation as a goalie who turns up the heat when it matters most is well told, and that's why Jon Cooper continuously goes back to him despite the critics. This is a massive opportunity for Binnington to be a game changer for Canada and shut the door on a U.S. team that was at its offensive best in a rout of Slovakia in the semis.

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN reporter: Nathan MacKinnon doesn't have the point totals of McDavid or Celebrini, but these are the situations in which Nate Dogg barks the loudest. Think back to 2022, when he scored the first goal and set up the game winner for the Colorado Avalanche in their Stanley Cup-clinching Game 6 win over Tampa Bay. Last year, MacKinnon scored the opening goal of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

Heck, Canada might not even be in this gold medal match were it not for Nate drawing a high-sticking penalty and then converting on the ensuing power play against Finland in the semifinals. An unstoppable power skater with a nose for the back of the net, there are few things in hockey more intimidating than MacKinnon with his eyes on the prize.

Which player will be most important for the United States?

Clark: Quinn Hughes. He has logged the most minutes of any player on the U.S. roster. His ability to control possession and facilitate in the offensive zone is just as important as his ability to play those long shifts while taking away passing lanes in the defensive zone. It's what makes him even more valuable playing against what's been the most prolific team in the men's tournament.

Kaplan: Connor Hellebuyck was the best goalie in the NHL last season. He won the Vezina and Hart Trophy. And then he put up an absolute clunker in the playoffs, getting pulled three times in the first round against the St. Louis Blues. The USA management team felt Hellebuyck deserved the opportunity to start these Olympics because of his résumé, and the 32-year-old has proved them right so far. Hellebuyck looks poised tracking pucks. He's clearly recovered from the knee procedure he underwent earlier this season. When I asked him how close to 100% peak form he was feeling last week, he said: "Is there a number greater than 100%?"

Hellebuyck allowed just five goals in 90 shots faced for the best save percentage (.945) in this tournament. Here is his chance to prove he can show up in the biggest moments.

Öcal: I'm going to take a different approach: The Tkachuk brothers are the lifeblood of this team. On the ice, Matthew has six assists and Brady has three goals and five points. But they are the vocal leaders who bleed red, white and blue, and want nothing more than to finally vanquish Canada and bring the U.S. their first gold medal since 1980.

Herb Brooks had a legendary speech during that tournament -- Mike Eruzione told us that the Kurt Russell movie version was actually an amalgamation of things Brooks would say throughout the tournament. I would fairly assume that the 2026 version of this "make us run through a wall" address would come from Brady and Matthew, and we'll hear about it after the game and see it in a future documentary.

Shilton: It's time for USA captain Auston Matthews to enter the chat in a big way. The Americans have shown they've got scoring depth, and seeing Jack Hughes and Brady Tkachuk really make their mark on the tournament in the semis only serves to highlight the fact Matthews has not. It's not for lack of trying -- he's been involved in the action and victim to a few posts -- but this game is for all the marbles, and it needs to have Matthews' fingerprints on it.

He has faced enough criticism for failing to show up in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the Maple Leafs, and he dodged scrutiny about his captaincy at all in these Games. If Matthews wants to show why he was the right person for the role -- and mirror former teammate Mitch Marner with a tournament-shifting goal in Milan -- this is his last opportunity to make some magic.

Wyshynski: Auston Matthews needs to have his golden moment. The Americans enter the gold medal game with two torrid scoring lines, with the Tkachuks flanking Jack Eichel, and Jack Hughes creating an offensive juggernaut with Dylan Larkin and Tage Thompson. To match the unprecedented forward depth of the Canadians, they need the Matthews line to activate. The Maple Leafs star had one secondary assist against Sweden and no points in their rout against Slovakia.

Critics claimed he was unworthy of the Team USA captaincy because he doesn't score when it counts the most; he set up two goals in the 4 Nations final, but all that fans remember were his blown scoring chance and a defensive lapse in overtime. Well, it counts the most now. And Matthews has a chance to forever stifle his haters with a big contribution to an American gold medal win.

What is the biggest X factor?

Clark: How each team can find control and take advantage of those sequences. Canada has used control to mount comebacks in ways that feel unrelenting. The U.S. has used control to wear down opponents in a way that can be draining. Neither of them have really faced an opponent who can use control against them until now.

Kaplan: The United States' penalty kill. It has been short-handed for 26:57 minutes these Olympics, and has been a perfect 15-for-15 killing off the man disadvantage. The U.S. left some dynamic scoring at home because it wasn't looking for the best players or an All-Star team; it wanted the right players for any situation. And many of those glue guys show up here on the PK.

Facing Canada's star-studded group, however, is a different challenge than Team USA has faced before. Germany was the biggest collection of high-end talent the U.S. had faced (Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle, JJ Peterka and Moritz Seider). On Canada, it's a relentless group of star after star after star. The Canadian power play is 7-for-16 in this tournament.

"Obviously their power play is very high power," said Vincent Trocheck, a key U.S. penalty killer. "We'll watch the film and hopefully do the same thing we've been doing."

Öcal: Early starts. Team Canada has led for just six minutes and change during the elimination rounds. That is playing with fire, and could be disastrous against the States. Team USA has won three games by four or more goals. If the U.S. scores in the first 10 minutes, that has all the makings of a "they scored early and never looked back" kind of game. The first half of the first period will be critical. We use "set the tone" a lot in the hockey world, but in this case, it definitely applies.

Shilton: Can the Canadians actually play with a lead? Despite the stacked roster, it has felt like Canada has been behind the eight ball for far too much of this tournament. The comeback efforts have been impressive, sure, but what will Canada do differently to actually protect a lead it gets (for longer than, say, 35.2 seconds)?

The U.S. has shown it can pile on against top teams, and Canada hasn't exactly done the same. It is slick, and talented, and oh so dynamic up front, but that has to translate to not only earning the advantage, but protecting it and adding further. Have we seen enough of that from Canada yet? Are the "Cardiac Canadians" done clawing their way back -- and ready now to be the hunted ones?

Wyshynski: Has Team USA has learned from mistakes? This isn't 1980 against the Russians or 2010 and 2014 against the Canadians. This is the Olympics that USA Hockey has been building toward for decades, one in which its talent pool is finally deep enough to rival that of their archrivals.

The United States enters this game as Canada's equal. So play like an equal. Flex that scoring depth. Allow the best group of defensemen in the tournament to own all three zones.

The Americans tried to sit on a lead against Sweden in the quarterfinals, and it failed just as much as it did for Finland when it went into a shell against Canada in the semifinals. Timidity has no home here. The U.S. no longer has to genuflect to Canada as a superior hockey power. To quote a movie about the last American gold medal in men's hockey: "This is your time. Their time is done. It's over. ... Now go out there and take it."

Who wins, and by what score?

Clark: Canada wins 3-2 in overtime.

Kaplan: United States wins 3-2 in overtime. Jack Eichel scores the golden goal.

Öcal: My heart says 4-2 Canada with a Brad Marchand empty-netter. But I have been saying this for months, and I will repeat it here. If this were being scripted as a movie trilogy, we are at the "The Empire Strikes Back" phase. There would be no better outcome for long-term interest hockey in North America than Team USA winning this game. Hockey would explode, similar to how it did after the Miracle team won in 1980.

Interest will not diminish in Canada -- in fact Canadians would be extra salty, and they would stew over holding the L until the next Olympics, with the 2028 World Cup of Hockey being a possible consolation. Imagine how massive a Canada vs. Team USA gold medal game would be in 2030 if Team USA wins Sunday? That would be absolute cinema.

With that said, 4-2 Canada with a Brad Marchand empty-netter.

Shilton: 4-3 Canada in overtime. Macklin Celebrini with the game winner -- and the torch is officially passed to the next generation.

Wyshynski: 4-2 for Team USA. Jack Hughes finishes off the tournament of his life with the game winner, on an assist from brother Quinn. Tkachuks who?