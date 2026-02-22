2026 Olympics: Live updates from USA-Canada gold medal hockey

Just one game remains in the 2026 Olympic men's hockey tournament: the gold medal showdown between the United States and Canada.

The two international superpowers have gone undefeated through preliminary and knockout round play, leading to a rematch of last year's 4 Nations Face-Off final game which was won by Canada in overtime.

Canada is led in scoring by Connor McDavid (two goals, 11 assists), Macklin Celebrini (five goals, five assists) and Nathan MacKinnon (four goals, three assists). The U.S. is led by Quinn Hughes (one goal, six assists), Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes (both with three goals and three assists).

In goal, it's Canada's Jordan Binnington vs. Connor Hellebuyck for the U.S.

Follow along here for all the goals and top moments of the gold medal game.