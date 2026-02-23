Olympics 2026: Standouts, disappointments from all 32 NHL teams

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Olympic men's hockey tournament ended in thrilling fashion Sunday, with the United States winning 2-1 in overtime against Canada.

Both of those teams were comprised of NHL players -- many of them superstars, and all of them play prominent roles on their respective NHL clubs.

But those were only two of the 12 nations represented, and all but one of the countries had at least one active NHL player on the roster; Italy gets an asterisk, as standout goaltender Damian Clara is a prospect for the Anaheim Ducks.

So, as the NHL regular season starts back up Wednesday, it's time to assess which players will be coming home content with how they performed in Milan Cortina -- and which ones perhaps have some regrets or frustrations as to how things turned out.

ESPN reporters Ryan S. Clark (Western Conference) and Kristen Shilton (Eastern Conference) identify one standout or disappointment from all 32 teams' Olympians:

Atlantic Division

Standout: Charlie McAvoy, D, USA

It's hard not to wonder what could have been for the U.S. at last year's 4 Nations Face-off if McAvoy hadn't gotten injured during the tournament, which Canada won in a wild overtime showdown between the rival countries.

But McAvoy made up for lost time at the Olympics. He and Quinn Hughes (another injury absentee for 4 Nations) anchored Team USA's top defense pairing, and together they formed a formidable duo to bolster the U.S. at both ends of the ice. McAvoy has faced adversity in the NHL regular season, including missing time because of a broken jaw, but he showed little sign of wear and tear, making opponents pay along the boards and disrupting play through the neutral zone.

Standout: Tage Thompson, F, USA

The U.S. passed on Thompson for its 4 Nations Face-Off roster. Team USA general manager Bill Guerin didn't make that mistake again. Thompson, who was top 10 in goals at the Olympic break, has continued to reveal the many facets of his game.

The 6-foot-6 forward has elite hands and bursts of speed, attributes that make him tough to contain from the start of the Olympics. He had two goals in Team USA's first four games. Thompson might have deserved even more ice time from coach Mike Sullivan. Still, Thompson found solid chemistry in a third-line role with Dylan Larkin, and in the quarterfinal win over Sweden -- and on the top power-play unit -- and that carried momentum for the rest of the tournament.

Standout: Dylan Larkin, F, USA

Larkin provided Team USA with an icebreaker in its quarterfinal game against Sweden, scoring the first goal of the game in an eventual 2-1 win. His teammates know he can be an X factor (he had a go-ahead goal for Team USA against Canada at the 4 Nations), and Larkin proved it again throughout the Olympics.

Whether acting as a leader and mentor in the dressing room, executing a strong two-way game, pitching in on special teams, or, crucially, firing one past Jacob Markstrom to ignite the Americans in the quarterfinals, Larkin is a veteran who has shown up when it matters most for Team USA.

Disappointment: Sam Reinhart, F, CAN

Reinhart is a point-per-game NHL player who didn't make much of an impact for Canada at the Games. But he wasn't getting top-six minutes or nearly the same amount of opportunity in Canada's stacked forward group that he enjoys in Florida. Regardless. Reinhart didn't make his usual impact when he was on the ice, showcasing so little of the elite scoring touch and impressive speed that helped power the Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cup championship runs.

The Canadians' depth doesn't explain why Reinhart wasn't more of a factor, especially considering Canada almost lost in the quarters, and it had to make adjustments after Sidney Crosby went down because of an injury.

Standout: Juraj Slafkovsky, F, SVK

If there was a Cinderella story in this tournament, it was Slovakia, the comparatively small nation that advanced to the semifinals. And Juraj Slafkovsky wrote the Slovaks' script.

The forward was not only his country's best player, but one of the tournament's top performers, collecting four goals and seven points in four games before Slovakia's semifinal matchup with Team USA. Few skaters in the Olympics' field drew opponents' attention like Slafkovsky, who forced opponents to prepare for what he could do. Slafkovsky seemed to relish taking on a larger leadership role, and his Olympic experience was another sign of the 21-year-old's potential in Montreal.

Disappointment: Mads Sogaard, G, DEN

It's not what you think. Sogaard was supposed to be alongside Frederik Andersen in Denmark's crease. When Andersen floundered in the Danes' tournament opener, Sogaard stepped in against Team USA, and he exceeded Denmark's expectations. Sogaard made 32 of 37 stops to give his country a chance, but then he suffered a lower-body injury that forced him out of action midway through the third period.

The U.S. won 6-3, but it was crushing to see the 25-year-old Sogaard sidelined when he showed such promise. Had he finished the game or returned before the Olympics ended, who knows what might have gone differently for Denmark?

Standout: Erik Cernak, D, SVK

Cernak said Slovakia's strength is its family atmosphere and that it's a collective unit that works well together. Consider the defenseman an integral patriarch. The veteran blueliner has never been flashy, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more reliable, steady defenseman in key moments; that's what Cernak brought for Slovakia.

He picked up his first Olympic point, scoring the Slovaks' opening goal against Germany, and was deployed in all situations to guide his nation through its toughest competition. Whether Cernak shows up on the score sheet will never reflect his true value. That's more evident when you watch him, and the small plays he can make that come from ample experience and winning experience.

Disappointment: William Nylander, F, SWE

It's a testament to Nylander's ability that he was so obviously missed by Sweden, particularly when the stakes were at their highest. The elite scoring winger collected four points in five games for Sweden, but he wasn't the relevant difference-maker for his home country that he has been at times in the NHL.

Nylander should have been primed to shine when the Swedes were facing elimination in the quarterfinals against the U.S. -- particularly late in overtime -- but he failed throughout that matchup to create the offensive chaos that usually makes him such a threat.

Despite battling an injury, Nylander was still cleared to be in the lineup. Sweden had to be disappointed that it did not get more from one of its best offensive players.

Metropolitan Division

Standout: Sebastian Aho, F, FIN

This tournament gave us a glimpse at what it would be like if Aho and Mikko Rantanen played on the same NHL team in their prime -- and it was beautiful. Aho quickly developed chemistry with his linemate after a short sojourn last season. Aho had three goals and five points in five games as Finland reached the bronze medal game.

Aho was especially strong in the Finns' heartbreaking semifinal loss to Canada, putting excellent pressure on Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington and nearly beating him late in the third with a tiebreaking goal for Finland. Aho has a well-rounded game, and he showed all facets of it in Milan Cortina.

Standout: Zach Werenski, D, USA

Team USA's Quinn Hughes took center stage when he scored the overtime winner to put his country into the semifinals. Though Hughes was the U.S's best offensive defenseman, Werenski was its best overall.

The blueliner was a buzz saw for the U.S., anchoring its back end with the same poise, skill and physicality that have made him a Norris Trophy contender. Werenski was clearly trusted in every situation for the U.S., and despite the relatively short time to prepare for the Games, he seemed to carry over chemistry from the 4 Nations and elevate his Team USA.

Werenski has been a difference-maker in Columbus, and he put it all on display for the world to enjoy at the Games.

Standout: Jack Hughes, F, USA

Some questioned whether Jack Hughes belonged on Team USA's roster, but he loudly issued a rebuttal.

The Devils' center embraced a bottom-six role and had an incredible tournament for the U.S., scoring four goals and seven points and pocketing Team USA's golden goal in overtime to top Canada, 2-1. He also tallied two goals in the U.S.'s semifinal rout of Slovakia, being the game-changer the Americans needed going into the final.

Hughes scoring the winner Sunday was more than just an Olympic exclamation point. Hughes turned in the sort of performance that recalled his dominance in the NHL two seasons ago. Injuries have plagued him of late, but these Olympics have reignited his play in a significant way. He has etched his name into hockey history among other great skaters who have the ability to shine brightest when it matters most.

Disappointment: Ondrej Palat, F, CZE

Czechia wasn't called for too many men on the ice when Palat scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period of its quarterfinal matchup with Canada. Czechia lost the game in overtime, leaving that marker as Palat's lone significant contribution to his nation's run.

Palat had just one assist in the four previous games. He was expected to provide the depth scoring that could complement Czechia's superb goaltender Lukas Dostal. But in the end, Palat was more along for the ride.

Standout: Mika Zibanejad, F, SWE

Something about that international air continues to agree with Zibanejad, who carried his strong NHL play to a new stage. Zibanejad paced Sweden in goal scoring (with three in five games) and was second in points (with six) during his country's run to a quarterfinal game with the U.S. Zibanejad scored the tying goal with 1:31 remaining in regulation against Team USA and forced overtime. Clutch.

Sweden wasn't so fortunate in overtime and went home without a medal, but Zibanejad had an impact in every matchup for the Swedes.

Standout: Travis Sanheim, D, CAN

Sanheim was a somewhat polarizing selection for Team Canada. Leave it to him to answer his critics when Canada needed him most.

Canada already needed more from its blue line after Josh Morrissey suffered an injury early in the tournament. Sanheim had his best showing of the tournament when the Canadians were in trouble in a semifinal game with Finland. Trailing 2-0, Sanheim passed it to Shea Theodore for the one-timer that gave Canada life. It was the first of three unanswered goals that eventually sent Canada to the gold medal game. It was Sanheim's first point of the Games, and a perfect example of his effectiveness with the puck in the offensive zone.

Though Sanheim has his share of critics regarding his defensive habits, in a short-run tournament such as the Olympics, it's all about maximizing potential when it matters. Sanheim understood the assignment.

Disappointment: Rickard Rakell, F, PIT

Rakell had to make the most of a smaller opportunity for Sweden than what he gets in the NHL (when on a line centered by, say, Sidney Crosby). Though Rakell averaged just under 12 minutes per game for the Swedes, he didn't do much to bolster their depth. In five tournament games, Rakell recorded an assist and brought little of the skill and speed that have made him a dangerous 30-plus-goal scorer in Pittsburgh.

Did Rakell fail to excel because he wasn't familiar with his teammates and was relegated to that bottom-six role despite his obvious talent? Who can say? But it was obvious when Sweden needed its complementary players to shine that Rakell didn't step into the spotlight and help keep the Swedes alive past their quarterfinals departure.

Standout: Tom Wilson, F, CAN

It's possible no one relished their Olympic opportunity on Team Canada more than Wilson. The veteran forward took on every shift with enthusiasm while never losing track of what makes him a great player. He produced offensively, defended his teammates and generally created chaos below the dots. Vintage Wilson.

Some questioned whether Canada needed Wilson in the lineup when he'd be playing a similar role to the one Sam Bennett executed nicely at 4 Nations. But -- initially, at least -- Wilson got the lineup call over Bennett, and he proved in every game why coach Jon Cooper felt he deserved a shot. Even after Bennett was added as an injury replacement, it was clear Wilson wasn't going anywhere because of his offensive capabilities and well-rounded game.

This was a possible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and Wilson battled hard to make it worth every second.

Central Division

Disappointment: Teuvo Teravainen, F, FIN

Teravainen, the Blackhawks' lone Olympian, had an up-and-down performance at the Winter Games.

He was part of the Finland group that overcame injury concerns months before the men's tournament started, and he helped the nation win the bronze. Finland deployed Teravainen as a second-line right winger, and he was on its second-team power-play unit.

However, Teravainen struggled to contribute consistently on offense. He finished with one point in six games. That's the fewest of any Finnish forward who played more than five games despite Finland finishing the tournament averaging 4.5 goals per game.

Standout: Martin Necas, F, CZE

Few teams had a better Olympics than the Avalanche, who sent eight players to the Games -- among the most of any NHL team. Every member of that group scored at least one goal. The Avs also had at least one representative from their roster on three of the four teams that reached the semifinal round.

Necas stands out among the group because he played a significant role in Czechia's run to the quarterfinals. Czechia opened the tournament with a 5-0 loss to Canada, leaving many to wonder whether Czechia would struggle. Necas became one of the driving forces behind his nation's turnaround. He led Czechia in goals, assists and points en route to helping his country take Canada to overtime in the quarterfinal round.

Standout: Miro Heiskanen, D, FIN

It's debatable whether Heiskanen was the most notable standout among Stars players on the Finland roster. Four of the seven players whom the Stars sent to the Olympics played for Finland.

But similar to his role with the Stars, Heiskanen was practically everywhere. He logged more than 25 minutes per game in all but one of Finland's games. He played his fewest minutes during Finland's 11-0 win over Italy -- in which he still played 21 minutes.

Heiskanen was on Finland's top defensive pairing, alongside Stars teammate Esa Lindell. Heiskanen led the first-team power play unit that featured Stars teammates Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen, along with former Star Mikael Granlund. Heiskanen also paired with Lindell to anchor the first-team penalty kill.

The 26-year-old enhanced his reputation as one of the best defensemen in the world at the Olympics and helped his nation capture bronze.

Standout: Quinn Hughes, D, USA

Wild general manager Bill Guerin didn't need any more reasons to justify his trade for Hughes. But the Olympics provided additional evidence as to why Hughes was so coveted.

The 2024 Norris Trophy winner, who missed the 4 Nations Face-Off because of injury, was one of Team USA's most important players in the march to win the nation's first gold medal in men's hockey since 1980. Hughes logged more than 21 minutes in every game, including the gold medal matchup when he finished with a game-high 25:40 in ice time.

Hughes was a top-pairing option who was also expected to lead a power play. He scored the winning goal in overtime against Sweden and finished with a team-high seven points for the tournament.

Disappointment: Filip Forsberg, F, SWE

Losing Leo Carlsson to a thigh injury before the Olympics increased Sweden's need for offensive contributions. Forsberg was expected to fill that role for Sweden because he's one of the NHL's more consistent scorers.

Forsberg has scored at least 30 goals five times and is projected to reach that mark a sixth time this season. His prowess as a proven top-six goal-scoring winger was expected to be instrumental in Sweden's chances to make a deep run in the tournament. Instead, he was given little playing time and didn't do a ton with the ice time he received.

The Swedes came close when they lost in overtime to the U.S. after scoring the tying goal in the final 90 seconds of regulation. Forsberg finished the tournament with one goal and two points in five games. He was tied with Victor Hedman and Elias Pettersson for eighth on the team in points.

Standout: Dalibor Dvorsky, F, SVK

Winning bronze at the 2022 Olympics, along with having four first-round picks from its nation, has led to a resurgence in Slovakian hockey. Dvorsky, who was the No. 10 pick in 2023, used the Olympics to further prove why there is so much optimism about the men's national team's future.

Dvorsky averaged a point per game and was one of the most important players in Slovakia's run to a back-to-back Olympic medal games, but it lost 5-1 to Finland. He was charged with anchoring Slovakia's second line at times while also operating as the No. 1 center on the first-team power play.

He helped Slovakia average more than three goals per game with a roster that had seven NHL players, the fewest of the four teams that reached the medal games.

Standout: Clayton Keller, F, USA

Keller won a gold medal but played only 38 seconds in the win against Canada. His role with Team USA was always going to be a bit of a numbers game.

Keller made the team because of his offensive skill set. He has scored at least 30 goals three times and is on pace to finish with more than 20 for a fifth straight season. But Team USA had other players with a similar profile. But does it matter that he had limited playing time when he returns to Utah with a gold medal?

Standout: Connor Hellebuyck, G, USA

There's a strong chance that Hellebuyck could finish his career as the greatest U.S. goaltender, and he might already have that distinction. Hellebuyck is the reigning, three-time Vezina Trophy winner and also won the Hart Trophy last season.

Now, he has added a gold medal to his list of accolades.

He stopped 40 shots in the win against Canada, including his efforts in the third period that will further enhance what likely will be a Hall of Fame résumé.

Pacific Division

Disappointment: Lukas Dostal, G, CZE

Czechia had a complicated experience at the Olympics. It lost in overtime to heavily favored Canada in the quarterfinals, but Czechia's path to get there was anything but smooth.

Dostal's Olympic experience was emblematic of that reality. He allowed five goals in the opening game against Canada, and then gave up four versus Switzerland. Dostal had his strongest game against Denmark, allowing only two goals, before getting a rematch with Canada. The 25-year-old finished with an .886 save percentage and a 3.72 goals-against average. His save percentage was 10th among goalies who played more than four games, while his GAA was fifth highest in that group.

Standout: Martin Pospisil, F, SVK

Calgary's lone Olympic representative returned from what he said was the fifth concussion of his career. He was out of the Flames' lineup for four months, but returned to play seven games before the Olympic break. So, Pospisil merely playing in the Olympics is a win.

Slovakia deployed him as its third-line center behind Adam Ruzicka and Dvorsky, but elevated him to the second line ahead of its game against the U.S. Slovakia played for a second straight Olympic medal after winning bronze in 2022. Pospisil finished the tournament with a point in four games.

Standout: Connor McDavid, F, CAN

Seeing superstars like McDavid perform at the Olympics was one of the reasons many wanted NHL players to return to the event. McDavid didn't disappoint, as he displayed many of the aspects that have made him the best player in the NHL for many years:

He set a record for the most points in a single Olympic men's hockey tournament.

He combined with Macklin Celebrini and Nathan MacKinnon to give Canada a line that featured three of the best players in the world. The line was further boosted whenever Sidney Crosby and Cale Makar joined them on the first-team power-play unit.

He was named tournament MVP, the best forward and also made the all-star team in Canada's silver medal finish.

Standout: Joel Armia, F, FIN

Armia was a strong choice for Finland's roster because he is a 6-foot-3, two-way winger who could supplement the team with secondary or tertiary offense. Armia excelled at the Olympics because he became one of the most important players Finland trusted in every situation.

He was part of a shutdown fourth line and parlayed that into being on the second-team power play and on Finland's second-team penalty kill. Armia scored a goal and finished with three points in the bronze medal game. He finished the tournament leading Finland with eight points in six games.

Standout: Macklin Celebrini, F, CAN

You might be surprised that the teenage sensation who could break Joe Thornton's single-season franchise points record and have one of the best seasons by a player in his age-19 season was a star at the Olympics.

Celebrini didn't look fazed by being on the world stage. He logged first-line minutes with McDavid, and sometimes, he played alongside McDavid and MacKinnon to create what was the most threatening line at the Olympics. He was also on Canada's first-team power-play unit and entered the gold medal game leading Canada in goals.

Celebrini helped Canada's late push in regulation against the U.S. before it lost in overtime.

Standout: Eeli Tolvanen, F, FIN

Initially, Tolvanen was on the verge of a disappointing Olympics. He had only one point in four games. But he bounced back in the bronze medal game with two points to help Finland win the bronze. He has been a different player since the Kraken claimed him off waivers during the 2022-23 season. Tolvanen has had more than 16 goals and 30 points in every season he has been with the Kraken. He has already reached the 30-point mark and is on pace for another 16-goal campaign for a team fighting for a playoff spot.

Disappointment: Elias Pettersson, F, SWE

Sweden needed one of its centers to fill in for Carlsson and handle the demands of being a top-line pivot for a team trying to reach a medal game.

Pettersson was considered a potential option. And for a time, it looked like he would get the role after scoring two goals in the final game against Slovakia before the knockout round.

However, those were his only points in the tournament.

Standout: Jack Eichel, F, USA

Eichel's Olympic performance reaffirmed his status as one of the best and most complete players in the game.

Eichel again showed he could be trusted to play in every situation. He anchored Team USA's top line with Brady and Matthew Tkachuk while also playing a key role on the first-team power-play unit. Eichel had three goals and six points in five games and was one of seven members of Team USA to finish the tournament averaging at least a point per game.

Eichel can join the Triple Gold Club by adding a men's IIHF world championship to his résumé. Coincidentally, Team USA's gold medal-winning performance denied his Golden Knights teammate, Mark Stone, from joining the club.