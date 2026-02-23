Stars' Mikko Rantanen to miss time after injury at Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Mikko Rantanen is expected to miss some time for the Dallas Stars after returning from the Olympics, where he didn't play in Finland's win over Slovakia for the bronze medal because of a lower body injury.

"I wouldn't expect him, certainly for the first game, or maybe in the first two," coach Glen Gulutzan said after the Stars practiced Monday.

Gulutzan said Rantanen, the Stars' leading scorer with 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists), was going to see a doctor.

The Stars host Seattle on Wednesday night and are home again Saturday against Nashville. They will then have a day off Sunday before road games on consecutive nights.

After getting hurt in Finland's 3-2 loss to Canada in the Olympic semifinals on Friday night, Rantanen didn't play in the 6-1 win over Slovakia on Saturday night.

Rantanan was among six Stars players who brought home medals from the Olympics.

Jake Oettinger was the backup goalie for the United States team that won the gold medal with a 2-1 overtime win over Canada, which meant a silver for Stars defenseman Thomas Harley. Four Dallas players were on the Finland squad that won bronze; Rantanen, Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen.