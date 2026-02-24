Pens trade Brett Kulak to Avs for Samuel Girard, 2028 pick

Open Extended Reactions

Brett Kulak is now on this third team in as many months, with the Pittsburgh Penguins trading the defenseman to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick.

Kulak began the season with the Edmonton Oilers but was traded in December as part of the package that saw the two-time defending Western Conference champions getting goaltender Tristan Jarry.

He had a goal and seven points in 25 games for the Penguins, who entered the Olympic break second in the Metropolitan Division in their bid to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Now Kulak returns to the Western Conference with the expectation he can help the Avalanche, who entered the Olympic break with an NHL-best 83 points, win a second Stanley Cup since 2022.

The 32-year-old is in the final season of a four-year contract worth $2.75 million annually.

Girard has played all but five games of his career with the Avalanche after he was part of the Matt Duchene trade with the Nashville Predators back in the 2017-18 season.

His arrival means the Penguins will have him on their books for one more year after this season. Girard has a $5 million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season.

Pittsburgh receiving a second-round pick in 2028 also adds to a collection of draft capital that will see the franchise own 16 picks in the first three rounds between 2026 and 2028.