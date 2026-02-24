Aleksander Barkov targets return 'soon' as Panthers chase playoffs

Open Extended Reactions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, who has not played this season after needing surgery in September to repair two major ligaments in his right knee, has a target for what would be his season debut.

"Soon," he said Tuesday.

What that means isn't exactly clear -- but indicates there might be hope for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers and the uphill push that awaits them in a quest to return to the playoffs.

Barkov, who has been skating for several weeks, spoke at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Fort Lauderdale as part of an announcement that he's made a donation of at least $1 million -- "a seven-figure gift" is all the hospital would reveal -- to what will now be called the Barkov Sports Medicine portion of the facility.

Barkov has been a longtime backer of the hospital, going back to 2019 when he had a hat trick against Montreal and the NHL offered to make a $1,000 donation to the charity of his choice. His agent recommended the hospital, and Barkov quickly signed off.

"As I learned more about this amazing place, I decided I wanted to be part of it and hoped that they would accept my outreach," Barkov said. "I am happy to confirm that they did."

The commitment to sports medicine for kids comes with Barkov in the home stretch of recovery from the first major injury of his NHL career. The Panthers -- who have been decimated by injuries all season, none more important than Barkov's knee problem -- have 25 games left and are eight points out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Barkov has won the Selke Trophy in each of the past two seasons as the NHL's best defensive forward, plus obviously captained the Panthers to titles in each of those two seasons.

Aleksander Barkov spoke Tuesday at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Fort Lauderdale as part of an announcement that he's made a seven-figure donation to what will now be called the Barkov Sports Medicine portion of the facility. Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

"I can make an argument that Barkov's the best player in the world," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "You may not agree with it. There are other guys who get more points, but two Selkes, two Stanley Cups ... we would be a little better team."

Barkov said he's surprised himself with how patient he's been with the process, after getting hurt about 20 minutes into his first training camp practice of the fall.

That said, he's raring for his debut. And the Panthers would obviously welcome him back with open arms.

"I'm really happy where I am right now," Barkov said. "I know the schedule. I know that I'm in good hands. We have great people working for the Panthers, surgeons and physical therapists and doctors, so I trust them and they will always make the right decision. I know, hopefully -- hopefully -- very soon I'll be back with the team."