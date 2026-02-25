Thomas, Blues' 2nd-leading scorer, on leave for personal matter

Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas, who is second on the team with 33 points, will take a temporary leave of absence because of a personal matter.

Blues president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced the leave of absence on Wednesday.

Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

Thomas is expected to return to the team on Friday.

In 42 games, Thomas has 11 goals and 22 assists. He was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 16 with a lower-body injury and has not returned. He made his last appearance in a game on Jan. 10 against the Vegas Golden Knights.