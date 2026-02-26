2025-26 NHL trade deadline live tracker: Deals, grades, more

Greg Wyshynski spotlights three players that headline his trade board with the deadline approaching. (1:47)

Which players can be on the move ahead of the NHL trade deadline? (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

The trade deadline for the 2025-26 NHL season is March 7, and the deals continue to roll in as contenders look to bolster their rosters ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

You'll find information on every trade made since the start of the regular season here, including grades on all of the major ones. Follow along all the way through the deadline for the latest moves.

Trades are listed here, with the most recent ones first on the list.

More: Player rankings

Grades for big trades

Feb. 24

Avalanche get:

D Brett Kulak

Penguins get:

D Samuel Girard, 2028 second-round pick

Blues get:

F Julien Gauther

Islanders get:

F Matt Luff

Feb. 4

Kings get:

LW Artemi Panarin

Rangers get:

RW Liam Greentree, conditional 2026 third-round pick

Devils get:

C Nick Bjugstad

Blues get:

C Thomas Bordeleau, conditional 2026 fourth-round pick

Feb. 2

Flames get:

D Gavin White

Stars get:

D Jeremie Poirier

Jan. 28

Islanders get:

LW Ondrej Palat, 2026 third-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick

Devils get:

RW Maxim Tsyplakov

Jan. 27

Islanders get:

D Carson Soucy

Rangers get:

2026 third-round pick

Jan. 24

Sabres get:

D Gavin Bayreuther

Hurricanes get:

F Viktor Neuchev

Jan. 20

Avalanche get:

RW Valtteri Puustinen, 2027 seventh-round pick

Penguins get:

D Ilya Solovyov

Jan. 19

Sharks get:

LW Kiefer Sherwood

Canucks get:

D Cole Clayton, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick

Jan. 18

Golden Knights get:

D Rasmus Andersson

Flames get:

D Zach Whitecloud, D Abram Wiebe, 2027 first-round pick, conditional 2028 second-round pick

Jan. 16

Hurricanes get:

D Kyle Masters, 2026 fourth-round pick

Sharks get:

2027 fifth-round pick

Ducks get:

LW Jeffrey Viel

Bruins get:

Conditional 2026 fourth-round pick

Jan. 8

Sharks get:

G Laurent Brossoit, D Nolan Allan, 2028 seventh-round pick

Blackhawks get:

D Ryan Ellis, D Jake Furlong, 2028 fourth-round pick

Jan. 5

Hurricanes get:

D Jusso Valimaki

Mammoth get:

Future considerations

Dec. 31

Flyers get:

F Philip Tomasino

Penguins get:

D Yegor Zamula

Dec. 29

Penguins get:

F Yegor Chinakhov

Blue Jackets get:

F Danton Heinen, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 third-round pick

Dec. 28

Wild get:

F Boris Katchouk

Lightning get:

F Michael Milne

Dec. 19

Blue Jackets get:

F Mason Marchment

Kraken get:

2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 second-round pick

Canadiens get:

F Philip Danault

Kings get:

2026 second-round pick

Dec. 12

Wild get:

D Quinn Hughes

Canucks get:

F Marco Rossi, F Liam Ohgren, D Zeev Buium, 2026 first-round pick

Oilers get:

G Tristan Jarry, F Samuel Poulin

Penguins get:

G Stuart Skinner, D Brett Kulak, 2029 second-round pick

Dec. 8

Flyers get:

D Roman Schmidt

Lightning get:

D Ethan Samson

Dec. 2

Blues get:

F Akil Thomas

Kings get:

F Nikita Alexandrov

Nov. 17

Senators get:

D Dennis Gilbert

Flyers get:

D Max Guenette

Nov. 3

Blues get:

D Calle Rosen

Capitals get:

D Corey Schueneman

Oct. 30

Flyers get:

D Christian Kyrou

Stars get:

F Samu Tuomaala

Oct. 24

Canucks get:

F Lukas Reichel

Blackhawks get:

2027 fourth-round pick

Oct. 17

Wild get:

D Kyle Masters

Sharks get:

F Oskar Olausson

Oct. 15

Kings get:

F Pheonix Copley

Lightning get:

Future considerations