          2025-26 NHL trade deadline live tracker: Deals, grades, more

          Which players can be on the move ahead of the NHL trade deadline? (1:47)

          Greg Wyshynski spotlights three players that headline his trade board with the deadline approaching. (1:47)

          • ESPN staffFeb 26, 2026, 08:00 PM

          The trade deadline for the 2025-26 NHL season is March 7, and the deals continue to roll in as contenders look to bolster their rosters ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

          You'll find information on every trade made since the start of the regular season here, including grades on all of the major ones. Follow along all the way through the deadline for the latest moves.

          Trades are listed here, with the most recent ones first on the list.

          Grades for big trades

          Feb. 24

          Avalanche get:
          D Brett Kulak

          Penguins get:
          D Samuel Girard, 2028 second-round pick

          Blues get:
          F Julien Gauther

          Islanders get:
          F Matt Luff

          Feb. 4

          Kings get:
          LW Artemi Panarin

          Rangers get:
          RW Liam Greentree, conditional 2026 third-round pick

          Devils get:
          C Nick Bjugstad

          Blues get:
          C Thomas Bordeleau, conditional 2026 fourth-round pick

          Feb. 2

          Flames get:
          D Gavin White

          Stars get:
          D Jeremie Poirier

          Jan. 28

          Islanders get:
          LW Ondrej Palat, 2026 third-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick

          Devils get:
          RW Maxim Tsyplakov

          Jan. 27

          Islanders get:
          D Carson Soucy

          Rangers get:
          2026 third-round pick

          Jan. 24

          Sabres get:
          D Gavin Bayreuther

          Hurricanes get:
          F Viktor Neuchev

          Jan. 20

          Avalanche get:
          RW Valtteri Puustinen, 2027 seventh-round pick

          Penguins get:
          D Ilya Solovyov

          Jan. 19

          Sharks get:
          LW Kiefer Sherwood

          Canucks get:
          D Cole Clayton, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick

          Jan. 18

          Golden Knights get:
          D Rasmus Andersson

          Flames get:
          D Zach Whitecloud, D Abram Wiebe, 2027 first-round pick, conditional 2028 second-round pick

          Jan. 16

          Hurricanes get:
          D Kyle Masters, 2026 fourth-round pick

          Sharks get:
          2027 fifth-round pick

          Ducks get:
          LW Jeffrey Viel

          Bruins get:
          Conditional 2026 fourth-round pick

          Jan. 8

          Sharks get:
          G Laurent Brossoit, D Nolan Allan, 2028 seventh-round pick

          Blackhawks get:
          D Ryan Ellis, D Jake Furlong, 2028 fourth-round pick

          Jan. 5

          Hurricanes get:
          D Jusso Valimaki

          Mammoth get:
          Future considerations

          Dec. 31

          Flyers get:
          F Philip Tomasino

          Penguins get:
          D Yegor Zamula

          Dec. 29

          Penguins get:
          F Yegor Chinakhov

          Blue Jackets get:
          F Danton Heinen, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 third-round pick

          Dec. 28

          Wild get:
          F Boris Katchouk

          Lightning get:
          F Michael Milne

          Dec. 19

          Blue Jackets get:
          F Mason Marchment

          Kraken get:
          2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 second-round pick

          Canadiens get:
          F Philip Danault

          Kings get:
          2026 second-round pick

          Dec. 12

          Wild get:
          D Quinn Hughes

          Canucks get:
          F Marco Rossi, F Liam Ohgren, D Zeev Buium, 2026 first-round pick

          Oilers get:
          G Tristan Jarry, F Samuel Poulin

          Penguins get:
          G Stuart Skinner, D Brett Kulak, 2029 second-round pick

          Dec. 8

          Flyers get:
          D Roman Schmidt

          Lightning get:
          D Ethan Samson

          Dec. 2

          Blues get:
          F Akil Thomas

          Kings get:
          F Nikita Alexandrov

          Nov. 17

          Senators get:
          D Dennis Gilbert

          Flyers get:
          D Max Guenette

          Nov. 3

          Blues get:
          D Calle Rosen

          Capitals get:
          D Corey Schueneman

          Oct. 30

          Flyers get:
          D Christian Kyrou

          Stars get:
          F Samu Tuomaala

          Oct. 24

          Canucks get:
          F Lukas Reichel

          Blackhawks get:
          2027 fourth-round pick

          Oct. 17

          Wild get:
          D Kyle Masters

          Sharks get:
          F Oskar Olausson

          Oct. 15

          Kings get:
          F Pheonix Copley

          Lightning get:
          Future considerations