2025-26 NHL trade deadline live tracker: Deals, grades, more

The trade deadline for the 2025-26 NHL season is March 7, and the deals continue to roll in as contenders look to bolster their rosters ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
You'll find information on every trade made since the start of the regular season here, including grades on all of the major ones. Follow along all the way through the deadline for the latest moves.
Trades are listed here, with the most recent ones first on the list.
Feb. 24
Avalanche get:
D Brett Kulak
Penguins get:
D Samuel Girard, 2028 second-round pick
Blues get:
F Julien Gauther
Islanders get:
F Matt Luff
Feb. 4
Kings get:
LW Artemi Panarin
Rangers get:
RW Liam Greentree, conditional 2026 third-round pick
Devils get:
C Nick Bjugstad
Blues get:
C Thomas Bordeleau, conditional 2026 fourth-round pick
Feb. 2
Flames get:
D Gavin White
Stars get:
D Jeremie Poirier
Jan. 28
Islanders get:
LW Ondrej Palat, 2026 third-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick
Devils get:
RW Maxim Tsyplakov
Jan. 27
Islanders get:
D Carson Soucy
Rangers get:
2026 third-round pick
Jan. 24
Sabres get:
D Gavin Bayreuther
Hurricanes get:
F Viktor Neuchev
Jan. 20
Avalanche get:
RW Valtteri Puustinen, 2027 seventh-round pick
Penguins get:
D Ilya Solovyov
Jan. 19
Sharks get:
LW Kiefer Sherwood
Canucks get:
D Cole Clayton, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick
Jan. 18
Golden Knights get:
D Rasmus Andersson
Flames get:
D Zach Whitecloud, D Abram Wiebe, 2027 first-round pick, conditional 2028 second-round pick
Jan. 16
Hurricanes get:
D Kyle Masters, 2026 fourth-round pick
Sharks get:
2027 fifth-round pick
Ducks get:
LW Jeffrey Viel
Bruins get:
Conditional 2026 fourth-round pick
Jan. 8
Sharks get:
G Laurent Brossoit, D Nolan Allan, 2028 seventh-round pick
Blackhawks get:
D Ryan Ellis, D Jake Furlong, 2028 fourth-round pick
Jan. 5
Hurricanes get:
D Jusso Valimaki
Mammoth get:
Future considerations
Dec. 31
Flyers get:
F Philip Tomasino
Penguins get:
D Yegor Zamula
Dec. 29
Penguins get:
F Yegor Chinakhov
Blue Jackets get:
F Danton Heinen, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 third-round pick
Dec. 28
Wild get:
F Boris Katchouk
Lightning get:
F Michael Milne
Dec. 19
Blue Jackets get:
F Mason Marchment
Kraken get:
2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 second-round pick
Canadiens get:
F Philip Danault
Kings get:
2026 second-round pick
Dec. 12
Wild get:
D Quinn Hughes
Canucks get:
F Marco Rossi, F Liam Ohgren, D Zeev Buium, 2026 first-round pick
Oilers get:
G Tristan Jarry, F Samuel Poulin
Penguins get:
G Stuart Skinner, D Brett Kulak, 2029 second-round pick
Dec. 8
Flyers get:
D Roman Schmidt
Lightning get:
D Ethan Samson
Dec. 2
Blues get:
F Akil Thomas
Kings get:
F Nikita Alexandrov
Nov. 17
Senators get:
D Dennis Gilbert
Flyers get:
D Max Guenette
Nov. 3
Blues get:
D Calle Rosen
Capitals get:
D Corey Schueneman
Oct. 30
Flyers get:
D Christian Kyrou
Stars get:
F Samu Tuomaala
Oct. 24
Canucks get:
F Lukas Reichel
Blackhawks get:
2027 fourth-round pick
Oct. 17
Wild get:
D Kyle Masters
Sharks get:
F Oskar Olausson
Oct. 15
Kings get:
F Pheonix Copley
Lightning get:
Future considerations