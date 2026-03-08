LA Kings pay homage to Panarin's brief overlap with mascot after number change

Open Extended Reactions

After a week and change of sharing his jersey number with the Los Angeles Kings' mascot, Artemi Panarin is once again wearing the No. 10.

As niche as the overlap might have been, the team deemed the short stint worthy of a tribute.

Just before the Olympic break, Panarin was traded to Los Angeles, and with new teammate Corey Perry wearing the No. 10 jersey, the veteran winger looked to adopt the No. 72 jersey that he wore when he entered the league with the Chicago Blackhawks.

There was just one problem: The Kings' mascot, Bailey, also already wears the number. The reason? "Because it's always 72 degrees in Los Angeles."

So a number trade ensued.

Panarin would wear No. 72, and Bailey received a Rolex.

The "trade" actually proved to be short-lived though. Before the trade deadline arrived, Perry was dealt himself to the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the No. 10 opened up, Panarin re-donned the number that he had previously worn with the New York Rangers.

Once the number switch was finalized, the Kings took to social media to pay homage to Panarin and Bailey's briefly shared number.