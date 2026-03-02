These NHL teams need a blockbuster before the trade deadline

Greg Wyshynski spotlights three players that headline his trade board with the deadline approaching. (1:47)

The NHL trade deadline is Friday, and while we might be slightly concerned about the volume of activity on deadline day itself -- with players such as Artemi Panarin already having found new homes -- let's be optimistic about it: Fortune favors the bold, and there are definitely teams that are one or two players away from becoming true Stanley Cup contenders.

There are also a handful of front offices that might look at their current position in the standings, and decide it's time rebuild -- or at least "retool."

Here are some teams I'd love to see take big swings by Friday at 3 p.m. ET:

The clock is ticking. Connor McDavid gave the franchise two more seasons past this one to figure it out by signing one of the most team-friendly deals in recent professional sports history.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry was swapped in earlier this season for Stuart Skinner. Since his arrival, he has posted an .860 save percentage and has given up four-plus goals in each of his past five starts (including the first game back from the Olympic break). Do the Oilers look to add another goaltender, or ride it out with Jarry (and waiver claim Connor Ingram)?

The Oilers are bottom 11 in the league in shots faced per game, but have given up the most high danger-goals (55), despite giving up middle of the road high-danger chances. A shutdown defender could help further prevent those chances coming through, which would certainly help.

The Kraken recently had a nice win streak full of playoff-style games ... gritty, gutsy, 3-2, 2-1 type of wins. They currently sit in a wild-card spot with no player above 40 points and only one (Jordan Eberle) at the 20-goal mark. This team could certainly use a superstar. Someone like Panarin (if he were still available).

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman has reported that Seattle did aggressively pursue Panarin, and would have inked him to a three-year, $14.25 million extension.

There might not be too many players of Panarin's level left available via trade, but Seattle would really benefit from a true star. Easier said than done, of course.

There are still some good scorers who might be available in the next few days that could be a good option, and Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri comes to mind. Kadri also brings a "ring to the room," having won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

It doesn't seem to be working this season for Toronto. For several seasons, the narrative was that this team was elite in the regular season, then disappeared when the postseason arrived. That narrative has fallen apart this season, as the team sits well outside the playoff mix as deadline week begins.

Captain Auston Matthews is now a champion, captaining Team USA to gold at the Olympics. He's nearing his usual points-per-game pace, but as far as the team around him, there are several questions.

Should they trade players at the deadline, perhaps borrowing that term "retool" from the Rangers? Calle Jarnkrok, Scott Laughton, Bobby McMann and Troy Stecher are all UFAs at the end of the season, and Nicholas Robertson and Matias Maccelli are pending restricted free agents. After making significant additions in recent deadlines, the flow should be reversed this season.

The Pens are in the playoff hunt, to the surprise of many. They have cap space to make some additions -- to the tune of $10.54 million, per PuckPedia.

Why not take a big swing?

Sidney Crosby might be even more motivated after he was unable to play in the gold medal game in Milan and his teammates fell short. Pittsburgh is currently second in the Metro, and firmly in the playoff chase. GM Kyle Dubas has taken a high-risk, high-reward stance in the past, so why not here again?

Adding a shutdown defenseman and another scorer or two could suit the Pens well now and beyond.

Biggest games of the week

The three teams that I'm the most curious about this week are the ones that are right on the wild-card playoff bubble.

The Kings are three points out, acquired Panarin just before the Olympics. They have a tough schedule this week, facing the Avalanche on Monday, the New York Islanders on Thursday and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Can the Sharks gain ground? Macklin Celebrini & Co. are five points out. On their dance card this week are the Canadiens on Tuesday, St. Louis Blues on Friday and the Islanders on Saturday.

In the East, the Blue Jackets are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, and are five points back of the second wild-card team. They have a four-game slate this week, with the New York Rangers on Monday, Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Florida Panthers on Thursday and Utah Mammoth on Saturday.

What I loved this weekend

The U.S. gold medal Olympic teams continued their whirlwind media tours after defining a generation of hockey, winning both men's and women's gold at the Olympics for the first time.

Jack Hughes and Megan Keller both appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show":

Then, Hughes and Keller were joined by Quinn Hughes and Hilary Knight on stage during "Heated Rivalry" star Connor Storrie's monologue on the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live":

Hart Trophy candidates if the season ended today

Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck. That's the list.

In all seriousness, we're only a handful of days back from the Olympic break, so my candidates remain the same from before I took an Olympic break from the column (but didn't take an Olympic break from The Drop):

McDavid continues to lead the league in scoring, and very well could for the remainder of the season. He's at 103 points through 61 games, which is a pace for 138.

Nathan MacKinnon is hot on his trail, with 97 points through 57 games -- on pace for 137, as the Avalanche remain atop the league standings.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are rolling atop the East, and Nikita Kucherov (with 95 points through 54 games) has unseated Celebrini for the third spot on my list. The gap between the top three and the rest of the field continues to widen.

Social media post of the weekend

If you're a New Jersey Devils fan, you're well aware of Hobby's Deli, which is about half a mile from Prudential Center.

It's fully decked out in Devils' memorabilia, and the menu features chirps at Rangers fans including "King Henrik Soup," which is served in a bowl only ... "no cups." It has a price of "$19.94" and is "now served with a teaspoon so you don't CHOKE on the soup."

The deli also has sandwiches named after players, including "Nico No. 1," the sandwich created by and named after team captain Nico Hischier, and his No. 1 selection in the 2017 draft.

Now, Hobby's has added another player-specific sandwich to the menu: "Jack's Golden Goal." It's prime rare roast beef, American cheese (of course), with golden sauteed onions on a roll. A sandwich fitting for Jack Hughes and his golden goal at the 2026 Games.

Stick taps

Many hockey players grow up dreaming of winning the Stanley Cup. One youth hockey team just got to raise a smaller version of it after a big championship victory.

The Ajax Pickering Raiders U9 select team went 3-0-1 in round-robin play, including a 6-2 win over rival Dorchester, then sealed the deal with a dramatic overtime win against the Brantford 99s -- including a short-handed winning overtime goal by Logan Stevenson.

Here's James Shortt showing off the trophy:

Courtesy of the Shortt family

Congrats to the entire team on an epic victory, and creating the kind of core memory that inspires them to keep chasing their hockey dreams.

The champions pose as a team with their trophy. Courtesy of the Ajax Pickering Raiders

The team is: