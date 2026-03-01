Los Angeles Kings fire coach Jim Hiller; promote D.J. Smith

The Los Angeles Kings have fired coach Jim Hiller after two seasons, they announced on Sunday.

Associate head coach D.J. Smith is taking over as interim and is expected to serve in that role for the remainder of the season. The Kings are coming off a poor month of February, which included a five-game losing streak that ended on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Calgary. Los Angeles was outscored 14-5 in a pair of losses coming out of the Olympic break, despite the jolt from trading for star winger Artemi Panarin.

Hiller, 56, was promoted to head coach after the midseason firing of Todd McLellan in 2024.

"I want to thank Jim Hiller for his dedication, professionalism, and the commitment he showed to our players and our team every day. He is a respected coach and person, and we appreciate the work he's done behind our bench," general manager Ken Holland said in a statement. "At this point in the season, we believe a change in leadership is necessary to give our group the best opportunity to reach its potential and compete at the level we expect. These decisions are never made lightly, but our responsibility is to position this team for success now and moving forward."

Smith, 48, was head coach of the Ottawa Senators for parts of five seasons (2019-2024) and joined the Kings after that as an assistant coach. Holland, the Hall of Fame executive who is most known for his work helping build the Detroit Red Wings into a dynasty, is in his first season as general manager in Los Angeles. Former Kings defenseman Matt Greene is joining the staff as an assistant coach.

As of Sunday, the Kings were in fifth place in the Pacific Division, and three points out of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The team is hoping to make the most of captain Anze Kopitar's final season in the NHL, as the 38-year-old center announced his intended retirement in September.

The Kings have been dealing with tough injury luck of late. Kevin Fiala is out for the season after suffering a gruesome left leg injury at the Olympics while playing for Switzerland. Meanwhile on Saturday it was announced Andrei Kuzmenko is considered week-to-week after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Los Angeles has made the Stanley Cup playoffs in four straight seasons but lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round each time. The Kings have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since winning their last Stanley Cup in 2014.

Hiller was heavily criticized in last year's playoffs for an unsuccessful coach's challenge of the Oilers game-tying goal in Game 3 of their first-round series. Edmonton went on to score the game winner on the ensuing power play. The failed challenge was the momentum shifter in the series. The Kings blew a 2-0 series lead and were eliminated after losing four straight games.