Rangers' Vincent Trocheck puts West Coast teams on no-trade list

Open Extended Reactions

New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck said he has Western Conference clubs on his 12-team no-trade list and would prefer a destination close to the East Coast if he's dealt before Friday's NHL deadline.

"Family's important to me," Trocheck said Monday. "My family's on the East Coast."

Trocheck, 32, is one of the most coveted centers available, with 38 points in 45 games this season and a strong defensive game that was on display when he won Olympic gold with Team USA in Italy. His contract runs through 2029 and has a very desirable cap hit of $5.625 million.

Trocheck said he has spoken with his two young children about the potential of being traded and joked that his 7-year-old son already made his decision should the Rangers deal his dad.

"My son was like, 'Well, I'll stay. I have a hockey team here. I didn't get traded,'" Trocheck said, drawing laughter from reporters. "And I'm like, 'That's a good point.'"

Trocheck is in his 13th NHL season and has appeared in the conference finals only once with the 2023-24 Rangers, who lost to the Florida Panthers. He said he'd like to join a team in Stanley Cup contention, should the Rangers trade him.

The Rangers signed Trocheck to a seven-year, $39.375 million free agent contract in 2022 after he spent three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. GM Chris Drury, who signed him to that contract, declared the team is in a "retool" phase in a letter to fans in January.

Trocheck said Drury has been transparent about the team's approach at the deadline.

"Me and Dru have a great relationship," Trocheck said. "He's been open and honest with me."

Rangers coach Mike Sullivan, who coached Trocheck and Team USA in Milan, said management hasn't approached him about sitting the veteran for trade purposes "to this point." The two have had candid conversations about Trocheck's future.

"He's a really good player in so many ways. Nothing is etched in stone," Sullivan said. "My advice is to do your best to do what you can and stay in the moment."

Trocheck was traded once before, being sent from the Florida Panthers to the Hurricanes in 2020. He said having a family has meant not stressing about his own future as much as theirs.

"If I get traded, I'm fine. I'm not worried about myself," Trocheck said. "I'm more worried about my family. That's the only thing that I have to worry about."