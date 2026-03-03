Rangers place J.T. Miller on IR with upper-body injury

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Rangers have placed captain JT Miller on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury.

According to sources, it's a new injury that Miller sustained in Monday's 5-4 OT loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets -- and not something he had been dealing with earlier in the season. Miller, in his first season as Rangers captain, has been battling through a few injuries since training camp. By being placed on IR, Miller must miss at least seven days. The Rangers have three games (against the Maple Leafs, Devils and Flyers) in that stretch.

Miller played in all three of the Rangers games since returning from the Olympic break, in which he helped Team USA win a gold medal. He has scored 14 goals and 38 points in 51 games for the Rangers this season, and has a minus-24 rating.

It's unclear when Miller sustained the newest injury, however he did get tangled up at the end of regulation in a net front battle on Monday against Columbus.

The Rangers have had a disappointing season as they are poised to miss the playoffs, and GM Chris Drury has announced the team is in a "retool." New York has already traded away star winger Artemi Panarin and defenseman Carson Soucy this season and could part with veteran Vincent Trocheck or more players ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline.