NHL Power Rankings: New 1-32 poll, each team's top March game

Friday is the NHL's trade deadline for the 2025-26 season, and after the deals are done the playoff races really heat up.

Though many teams might look different from the way they look Friday morning, the end of the work week means that it's time for another set of the ESPN NHL Power Rankings. This week, in addition to a new set of rankings, we've identified the most captivating game on each club's schedule for the rest of March.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Feb. 27. Points percentages are through Thursday's games. All odds are by DraftKings Sportsbook, subject to change.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 75.8%

Key game: March 6 at the Stars. The Avs and Stars staged one of the best playoff series in recent memory last spring, and are battling for both the Central Division crown as well as the top overall seed in the NHL. This will be their penultimate regular-season showdown of 2025-26, as they'll play again on March 18 in Denver.

Next seven days: @ DAL (March 6), vs. MIN (March 8), vs. EDM (March 10), @ SEA (March 12)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 69.7%

Key game: March 21 at the Wild. Yes, the Stars have two matchups against the Avalanche this month. But if they fail to eclipse Colorado in the standings, their most likely first-round playoff matchup will be against Minnesota, which means there is potential for some "message sending" in this showdown.

Next seven days: vs. COL (March 6), vs. CHI (March 8), vs. VGK (March 10), vs. EDM (March 12)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 68.9%

Key game: March 14 at the Lightning. The standings will take a few more twists and turns until the end of the regular season, but the odds-on favorites to square off in this spring's Eastern Conference finals will do so in this mid-March meeting.

Next seven days: @ EDM (March 6), @ CGY (March 7), vs. PIT (March 10), vs. STL (March 12)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 66.1%

Key game: March 24 at the Lightning. In one possible future world, this is a Stanley Cup Final preview, with some U.S.-Canada beef as well. Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy of the U.S. Olympic team are on the Minnesota side, and Brandon Hagel, coach Jon Cooper and original Canadian Olympians Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point are on the Tampa Bay squad.

Next seven days: @ VGK (March 6), COL (March 8), vs. UTA (March 10), vs. PHI (March 12)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 66.7%

Key game: March 21 at the Oilers. There isn't necessarily a lot of heat between these two teams at the moment, but that could change if the Oilers make it back to the Stanley Cup Final ... only to see another team from Florida standing in their way. This matchup is our final preview of what that series could look like.

Next seven days: @ TOR (March 7), @ BUF (March 8), vs. CBJ (March 10), vs. DET (March 12)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 64.5%

Key game: March 8 vs. the Lightning. Earlier this season, not many hockey fans would have believed a prediction that this game in early March would have an impact on the Atlantic Division title race, and yet here we are.

Next seven days: vs. NSH (March 7), vs. TB (March 8), vs. SJ (March 10), vs. WSH (March 12)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 62.5%

Key game: March 31 at the Lightning. This will be the third road game down South for the Habs in a span of four days, and a possible first-round series preview. It's also a throwback to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, a fever dream endeavor in which the two Atlantic Division foes met for the championship thanks to COVID-19 era realignment.

Next seven days: @ ANA (March 6), @ LA (March 7), vs. TOR (March 10), @ OTT (March 11)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 61.5%

Key game: March 16 and 24 against the Avalanche. Of all the possible Stanley Cup Final matchups on the board as the regular season winds down, this one would certainly generate incredible ratings in Nova Scotia -- with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon both hailing from the province. Crosby remains out because of a lower-body injury sustained at the Olympics, but the second of these matchups is close to the projected timing of his return.

Next seven days: vs. PHI (March 7), vs. BOS (March 8), @ CAR (March 10), @ VGK (March 12)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 62.1%

Key game: March 27 at the Sabres. The Wings play 10 of their remaining 12 March games against Eastern Conference foes, against whom they are battling for playoff position. Standing out among those opponents are the Sabres, who they could face in the first round as the Atlantic Division's No. 2 and 3 seeds.

Next seven days: vs. FLA (March 6), @ NJ (March 8), @ FLA (March 10), @ TB (March 12)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 59.5%

Key game: March 30 vs. the Penguins. This is one of the sneaky rivalries in the Eastern Conference, with some classic playoff battles having taken place in years past. The battle continues this season, with both teams jockeying for position in the East playoff bracket.

Next seven days: @ SJ (March 7), @ STL (March 10)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 59.8%

Key game: March 17 at the Canadiens. It feels a little strange that the Bruins won't be playing in Boston on St. Patrick's Day. But any Montreal-Boston game is worth circling on the calendar, particularly this season with both clubs fighting for playoff position.

Next seven days: vs. WSH (March 7), @ PIT (March 8), vs. LA (March 10), vs. SJ (March 12)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 58.1%

Key game: March 8 and 26 against the Oilers. As of Thursday, no team in the Pacific Division had enough points in the standings to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference -- even as a wild card. But, someone will win this division, and these games could help put a dagger in the Oilers for Vegas.

Next seven days: vs. MIN (March 6), vs. EDM (March 8), @ DAL (March 10), vs. PIT (March 12)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 59%

Key game: March 28 at the Oilers. As the end of the season approaches, and the Ducks' continue their efforts to end their playoff drought, any game against another team in the playoff mix is vital.

Next seven days: vs. MTL (March 6), vs. STL (March 8), @ WPG (March 10), @ TOR (March 12)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 59%

Key game: March 29 vs. the Bruins. The Blue Jackets narrowly missed making the playoffs last season, and are narrowly outside the bracket right now. Games against current playoff teams take on extra importance, and that includes this late-March showdown against the Bruins.

Next seven days: vs. UTA (March 7), vs. LA (March 9), @ TB (March 10), @ FLA (March 12)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 56.5%

Key game: March 19 at the Golden Knights. As of Friday, the Mammoth are in position to bring Stanley Cup playoff hockey to the Beehive State for the first time. Their opponents, as of the current standings? The Golden Knights, so consider this a preview of that potential series.

Next seven days: @ CBJ (March 7), @ CHI (March 9), @ MIN (March 10), vs. CHI (March 12)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 54.8%

Key game: March 8 and 26 at the Golden Knights. The Pacific Division crown is far from settled with a little over a month left to play, but these two games against Vegas could have a major impact on Edmonton's chances at landing the top spot.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (March 6), @ VGK (March 8), @ COL (March 10), @ DAL (March 12)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 56.6%

Key game: March 11 vs. the Canadiens. A return to the playoffs in 2025 was supposed to be the first of many appearances for Brady Tkachuk & Co.; that might still happen, but the team will need to start winning more games against teams ahead of them like the Habs.

Next seven days: @ SEA (March 7), @ VAN (March 9), vs. MTL (March 11)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 54.8%

Key game: March 11 and 31 against the Flyers. In Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking career, the top three teams he has scored the most goals against are the Jets/Thrashers (58), Hurricanes (53) and Flyers (52). The Caps don't play the Jets or Canes again this season, but they do have a pair against Philly.

Next seven days: @ BOS (March 7), vs. CGY (March 9), @ PHI (March 11), @ BUF (March 12)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 54.9%

Key game: March 14 at the Canucks. The Kraken and Canucks might at one point ascend the rungs to be one of the NHL's most passionate rivalries, based on their geographic proximity. As for current events, Seattle needs every point it can get, including the two it should easily harvest here.

Next seven days: vs. OTT (March 7), vs. NSH (March 10), vs. COL (March 12)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 54.9%

Key game: March 7 at the Penguins. A playoff berth isn't entirely out of the realm for the Flyers, and earning a win over their Keystone State rival could set them on a productive path to getting there.

Next seven days: @ PIT (March 7), vs. NYR (March 9), vs. WSH (March 11), @ MIN (March 12)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 54.2%

Key game: March 12 at the Bruins. Macklin Celebrini is one of hockey's brightest young stars, sitting in the top five in NHL scoring and creating many highlights at the Olympics. He also skated for Boston University, so this game will be something of a homecoming for the 19-year-old.

Next seven days: vs. STL (March 6), vs, NYI (March 7), @ BUF (March 10), @ BOS (March 12)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 51.6%

Key game: March 21 at the Senators. Although both the Leafs and Sens sit outside the playoff picture at the moment, the intensity always ratchets up for a Saturday night Battle of Ontario clash.

Next seven days: vs. TB (March 7), @ MTL (March 10), vs. ANA (March 12)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 52.5%

Key game: March 22 and 28 against the Mammoth. Playoff spots are limited, and the Kings would like to send Anze Kopitar off properly with a final postseason appearance. As of now, they don't possess a ticket and the Mammoth do.

Next seven days: vs. MTL (March 7), @ CBJ (March 9), @ BOS (March 10)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 50.8%

Key game: March 6 and 10 against the Red Wings. After two straight Stanley Cups (and another Cup Final appearance before that), the Panthers can be excused for a one-year postseason absence. But if they are to make a final run this season, it must begin with this home-and-home series against the Red Wings, who sit above them in the standings.

Next seven days: @ DET (March 6), vs. DET (March 10), vs. CBJ (March 12)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 51.6%

Key game: March 7 vs. the Rangers. The stakes aren't nearly as high as some of the other showdowns in the Hudson River Rivalry in seasons past, but there's always a little extra oomph when these two clubs hit the ice.

Next seven days: vs. NYR (March 7), vs. DET (March 8), vs. CGY (March 12)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 51.6%

Key game: March 10 and 19 against the Kraken. Much like other bubble teams, the Predators need to steal as many points as possible from the clubs currently in playoff position. The Kraken fit that bill as of Friday.

Next seven days: @ BUF (March 7), @ SEA (March 10), @ VAN (March 12)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 49.2%

Key game: March 19 at the Bruins. After winning the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top regular-season team in 2024-25, the Jets won't be repeating the feat this season. But this game against Boston will be a fun reunion for U.S. Olympic teammates Connor Hellebuyck and Kyle Connor with the Bruins' Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman.

Next seven days: vs. VAN (March 7), vs. ANA (March 10), vs. NYR (March 12)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 45.9%

Key game: March 24 at the Islanders. It's always a special occurrence when hockey fans can see two recent No. 1 picks match up, and that'll be the case in this one as Connor Bedard (2023) brings his Blackhawks to Long Island to take on Matthew Schaefer (2025) and the Isles.

Next seven days: vs. VAN (March 6), @ DAL (March 8), vs. UTA (March 9), @ UTA (March 12)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 45.1%

Key game: March 28 vs. the Canucks. For the Flames and Canucks, every point in the standings counts -- in the inverse sense to the clubs chasing a playoff berth.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (March 7), @ WSH (March 9), @ NYR (March 10), @ NJ (March 12)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 45.9%

Key game: March 10 vs. the Flames. With franchise-altering players available in this year's draft class, fans of the teams close to the bottom of the standings will be tracking games like this one quite closely as the regular season closes.

Next seven days: @ NJ (March 7), @ PHI (March 9), vs. CGY (March 10), @ WPG (March 12)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 45.1%

Key game: March 18 at the Flames. Simultaneous to the playoff races hitting the final stretch, so too does the race for positioning in the NHL draft lottery. Vancouver is well "ahead" of the pack, but St. Louis' upcoming games against teams such as Calgary will influence who slides into that second slot.

Next seven days: @ SJ (March 6), @ ANA (March 8), vs. NYI (March 10), @ CAR (March 12)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 35.2%

Key game: March 26 vs. the Kings. In a season that hasn't gone to plan in many ways, one thing is certain: This will be the final time that Canucks fans will have to witness Anze Kopitar skating on Rogers Arena ice ahead of his retirement at the end of this season. The future Hall of Famer has 62 points in 71 career games against Vancouver.

Next seven days: @ CHI (March 6), @ WPG (March 7), vs. OTT (March 9), vs. NSH (March 12)