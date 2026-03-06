Sabres acquire Stanley, Schenn from Jets ahead of trade deadline

Open Extended Reactions

The Buffalo Sabres acquired defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn from the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night, addressing their blueline ahead of the NHL trade deadline after Buffalo was spurned by St. Louis Blues star Colton Parayko.

Stanley and Schenn can become unrestricted free agents this offseason. Buffalo sent forward prospect Isak Rosen, defenseman Jacob Bryson, a 2027 second-round pick and the better of the Sabres' fourth-round pick or the Edmonton Oilers' fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft. The Jets retained 50% of Schenn's contract as part of the trade.

Stanley, who has a $1.25 million cap hit, has played all six of his NHL seasons with Winnipeg. The 27-year-old had a career-high 21 points in 59 games this season while averaging 17:12 in ice time, which was also a career best.

Schenn, who has a $1.375 million cap hit, is a well-traveled 18-year veteran known for his strong defensive play. He had one goal and six assists in 46 games this season. The Sabres are his fifth team since 2021. Schenn, 36, was a member of back-to-back Stanley Cup championship teams for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

Stanley is a left-shot defenseman, and Schenn is a right shot, which the Sabres needed on their lefty-heavy blueline. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen thought he found one earlier this week in Parayko, the 32-year-old standout defenseman for St. Louis. The Blues and Sabres had agreed on the framework of a trade, but Parayko triggered his no-trade clause, which nixed the deal and led Buffalo to seek other defensive options.

A key part of the Jets' return is Rosen, who was selected 14th in the 2021 draft by the Sabres. The 22-year-old right wing has spent the majority of his four pro seasons with the AHL Rochester Americans and had 43 points in 37 games this season. He also had seven points in 16 games with the Sabres. Rosen is a restricted free agent this summer. Bryson, 28, is an unrestricted free agent with a $900,000 cap hit. He had five points in 35 games this season, playing a career-low 10:02 in average ice time.

The Sabres made another depth move ahead of Friday's trade deadline, acquiring center Sam Carrick from the New York Rangers for Buffalo's third-round pick in 2026 and Chicago's sixth-round pick in 2026.