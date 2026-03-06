Sharks sign G Alex Nedeljkovic to 2-year extension

Open Extended Reactions

The San Jose Sharks have signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract extension, firming up their goaltending tandem as the team cycles back to playoff contention.

Nedeljkovic, 30, is in the last year of a two-year deal with a $2.5 million cap hit and would have been an unrestricted free agent this summer. His new contract carries a $3 million cap hit through 2028.

Nedeljkovic has an 11-9-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. In 205 career NHL games with Carolina, Detroit, Pittsburgh and San Jose, Nedeljkovic has an 85-69-29 record and a .903 save percentage. He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2020-21 with the Hurricanes.

The signing solidifies the Sharks' goaltending depth and ends speculation that San Jose might seek an upgrade at the deadline. Yaroslav Askarov, 23, is signed through next season ($2 million AAV) and has a 19-16-2 record with an .887 save percentage and a 3.57 GAA in 38 games.

San Jose is a surprising contender in the Western Conference. Led by 19-year-old MVP candidate Macklin Celebrini, the Sharks are three points behind the Seattle Kraken for the final wild-card spot.