Kraken sign captain Jordan Eberle to two-year contract extension

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken signed captain Jordan Eberle to a two-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an average annual value of $5.5 million, general manager Jason Botterill announced Friday morning.

"We're thrilled to have Jordan under contract for the next two years," Botterill said in a statement. "Jordan embodies what it means to be a Kraken, and we're glad we were able to come to terms on an extension. He continues to be a consistent point producer and a great role model for our younger players."

Eberle, 35, leads the Kraken with 22 goals and 42 points in 59 games. His 22 goals are his most in a year since the 2021-22 season. Eberle has been with the Kraken since the franchise's inaugural season in 2021-22.

"My family and I love Seattle," Eberle said. "The organization is world-class, the culture here is incredible, and the fans have been amazing since day one. We want to win here, and I really believe we're building something special in Seattle. I also want to thank Sam Holloway, Ron Francis and Jason Botterill for believing in me."

Eberle is on track for his most goals in a year since he netted 34 in the 2011-12 season. He ranks second in franchise history in goals (89), as well as third in assists (130) and points (219).

Eberle was the No. 22 pick in the 2008 NHL entry draft and has since racked up 770 points in 1,119 career games.