Islanders land Blues captain Brayden Schenn for playoff push

The New York Islanders acquired St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn before Friday's NHL trade deadline, adding a gritty veteran playmaker for their playoff push.

The Islanders sent veteran forward Jonathan Drouin, 2026 first- and third-round picks and 6-foot-7 Swedish goalie prospect Marcus Gidlof to the Blues. The first-round pick was one acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in last season's Brock Nelson trade.

Schenn, 34, has served as Blues captain for the last three seasons. He has 12 goals and 16 assists in 61 games for St. Louis. His 16:41 in average ice time is his lowest since the 2013-14 season, while his 1.7 points per 60 minutes average was his lowest since 2010-11.

Schenn is signed through the 2027-28 season with a $6.5 million cap hit. Drouin is signed through next season with a $4 million cap hit.

He had a 15-team no-trade clause, and there was speculation that he was interested in moving to the Avalanche before the trade deadline. TSN reported that Schenn waived his no-trade clause to approve the Islanders deal.

Durability is a key piece of Schenn's portfolio. From the 2022-23 season through last year, Schenn played in all 82 regular-season games for the Blues. He also helped the team win its only Stanley Cup in 2019.

Schenn was traded between two teams going in opposite directions. The Blues are unloading as they enter a retool, having come close to dealing star defenseman Colton Parayko to the Buffalo Sabres before he used his trade protection to reject the deal. The Islanders are third in the Metro Division with 75 points in 63 games, but they are only three points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets (72 points in 61 games), who are just outside the playoff bubble.

Schenn can play center or wing. The Islanders have Bo Horvat, Calum Ritchie, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Casey Cizikas in the middle. Pageau signed a three-year extension with New York on Friday with a $4.85 million cap hit. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.