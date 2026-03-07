Evgeni Malkin suspended 5 games for slashing Rasmus Dahlin

Open Extended Reactions

Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin has been suspended five games for slashing Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during Thursday's game between the Penguins and Sabres. He will forfeit $158,854.15 in salary.

Malkin was given a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for the play, which occurred early in the second period of Thursday's matchup. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced its verdict on Friday following a phone hearing earlier in the day with Malkin.

The Penguins veteran engaged with Dahlin next to the Sabres' net after the defenseman hit him with a cross-check. The official signaled a penalty coming to Dahlin but Malkin still retaliated by slashing Dahlin in the head with his stick. Malkin then further dropped his gloves with the intention of fighting Dahlin, but the referees stepped in and escorted Malkin from the ice.

In an explanation of their decision, the Department of Player Safety cited Malkin's clear intentions and history of plays like this one for the lengthy ban.

"This is not the case of an off-balance player bringing his stick down without control or result of a player whose movements were directly influenced by the opposing player, nor is it the case of a careless player accidentally making contact with an opponent," the Department of Player Safety said. "This is an intentional stick swing that strikes an opponent at a dangerous height and that is delivered with requisite force for supplemental discipline."

Malkin has been fined five times before and suspended twice in his career (in 2009 for roughing and 2022 for cross-checking), and he's prone to stick-related infractions (including one fine for slashing earlier this season).

It's a tough blow for Pittsburgh to lose Malkin. Captain Sidney Crosby remains sidelined with a lower-body injury although he did skate with the team on Friday. But Crosby's return might not be imminent, and now the Penguins will have to make do without Malkin, too. The veteran has been having a tremendous season, with 13 goals and 47 points in 45 games.

The NHL's trade deadline was Friday afternoon, which did give Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas an opportunity to add some forward depth. He ultimately avoided making any rash decisions based on Malkin, completing only one small transaction in acquiring forward Elmer Soderblom from Detroit for a 2026 third-round pick.

Dubas also said the Penguins are recalling Ville Koivunen from the AHL in anticipation of Malkin being suspended. He admitted to being upset in the aftermath of Malkin's penalty, knowing the implications it could potentially have on the club, but tried to set those feelings aside quickly.

"I think you probably go through the same reaction that anybody that follows a team every day does," Dubas said. "Which is, at first, you're a little emotional about what the impact on the team would be, and then think it's my job to immediately get away from that and get back to, OK, what's the plan? What do we have already [in our organization]?"

It remains to be seen if the suspension affects ongoing talks with Malkin on a contract extension. The 39-year-old will be a restricted free agent this summer, and Dubas has repeatedly said a decision on whether to retain Malkin will be determined by "what's best" for the Penguins overall.

Pittsburgh is currently second in the Metropolitan Division but in a tight race for positioning with the New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Malkin is eligible to return for the Penguins on March 16 against the Avalanche.