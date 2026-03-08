NHL playoff standings: Who will win the Pacific Division?

Open Extended Reactions

The NHL schedule makers don't always give us great matchups each night of the week. However, sometimes they outdo themselves.

Sunday features four bangers:

It's no surprise that the Knights and Oilers are vying for the division crown, and this game is a "four-point swing" if one of the two can win in regulation. What's a little more surprising is the fact that this game will begin with the Anaheim Ducks in the No. 1 spot in the Pacific. So how will this race shake out?

Anaheim plays the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, and it could open up a three-point standings lead on Vegas with a W (and a Vegas loss). Beyond that game, the Ducks have 19 games left in the campaign; they play the Oilers one more time (March 28) but have completed their slate against the Knights. Of those 19 remaining games, Anaheim plays against a team currently in playoff position just five times.

The Knights have 18 games left after the Sunday tilt against the Oilers, and 10 of them are against current playoff teams, including two more against Edmonton (March 26 and April 4). They also face the juggernaut Avalanche once and the near-juggernaut Dallas Stars twice.

As for the Oilers, they also have 18 games left after Sunday, and also have 10 of those against teams in a playoff spot right now. They only have to play Dallas once ... but have to play Colorado twice, as well as the Atlantic-leading Lightning.

They'll still play out all of the games, of course, but just based on strength of remaining schedule, one has to give the Ducks a bit of an edge at this juncture.

Every team has about 20 games left before the season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide detail on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Sunday's schedule

Saturday's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC1 Detroit Red Wings

A2 Buffalo Sabres vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Boston Bruins

M2 New York Islanders vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Seattle Kraken

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Vegas Golden Knights vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Sunday's games

Note: All times ET.

Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche, 2 p.m. (TNT)

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars, 6 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, 9 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday's scoreboard

Boston Bruins 3, Washington Capitals 1

New Jersey Devils 6, New York Rangers 3

Buffalo Sabres 3, Nashville Predators 2

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3 (SO)

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Utah Mammoth 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

Winnipeg Jets 3, Vancouver Canucks 2 (OT)

Montreal Canadiens 4, Los Angeles Kings 3

Calgary Flames 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4

New York Islanders 2, San Jose Sharks 1 (OT)

Ottawa Senators 7, Seattle Kraken 4

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 21

Points pace: 110.2

Next game: @ BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 19

Points pace: 106.7

Next game: vs. TB (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 20

Points pace: 103.2

Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 89.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 19

Points pace: 100.2

Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 53.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 20

Points pace: 99.2

Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 73.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 93.9

Next game: @ VAN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 59.1%

Tragic number: 36

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 84.6

Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 5.1%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 83.3

Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 26

Metro Division

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 19

Points pace: 111.9

Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 98.7

Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 51.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 20

Points pace: 100.5

Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 78.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 96.6

Next game: vs. LA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 56.5%

Tragic number: 38

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 91.3

Next game: vs. NYR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 9.4%

Tragic number: 34

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 88.4

Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)

Playoff chances: 19.3%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 85.9

Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 5.7%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 74.1

Next game: @ PHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 21

Central Division

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 21

Points pace: 125

Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 20

Points pace: 113.7

Next game: vs. CHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 19

Points pace: 109.3

Next game: @ COL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 19

Points pace: 93.7

Next game: @ CHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 98.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 83.3

Next game: @ SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 5.4%

Tragic number: 35

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 82

Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 5.7%

Tragic number: 35

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 75.4

Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.7%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 74.1

Next game: @ DAL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 29

Pacific Division

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 20

Points pace: 96.6

Next game: vs. STL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 96.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 19

Points pace: 93.7

Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 96.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 19

Points pace: 88.5

Next game: @ VGK (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 77%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 20

Points pace: 88.6

Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 34%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 21

Points pace: 88.7

Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 78.6%

Tragic number: 41

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 84.7

Next game: @ CBJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 7.6%

Tragic number: 37

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 75.4

Next game: @ WSH (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 59.9

Next game: vs. OTT (Monday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 17

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 22

*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.